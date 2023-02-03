ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities love these roses that are designed to last a year

By Hannah Southwick
 3 days ago

A-listers know how to stop and smell the roses.

If you’ve ever spotted a box of blooms on a celebrities’ Instagram Story, chances are it just might be from Venus et Fleur , a flower brand beloved by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian.

The latter reality star received a huge box of the company’s light pink roses after welcoming daughter Chicago, while mom Kris Jenner once complimented the brand on its special-edition dressing gown, as the founders told British Vogue .

Unlike standard stems, Venus et Fleur flowers— including its signature rose arrangements — as designed to last a year or longer, meaning they can double as year-round decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTV6B_0kbixson00
Venus et Fleur

Petit Heart ($129)

buy now

Celebrities often exchange the customizable creations with one another, as Gigi Hadid once gifted her sister Bella gold roses for her birthday.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton previously told Page Six Style she was stocking up on some of the festive flowers for holiday gifting, saying, “They are so beautiful, last forever and leave such a gorgeous scent in every room they are in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4xCx_0kbixson00
Venus et Fleur

Small Square ($299)

buy now

Not all the brand’s celebrity fans save its blooms for birthdays and holidays, however; amid Offset and Cardi B’s temporary split in 2018, the Migos rapper presented the “WAP” hitmaker with a large Venus et Fleur arrangement spelling out “Take me back Cardi” while crashing her Rolling Loud Festival performance .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwxOy_0kbixson00
Offset chose Venus et Fleur flowers for his public apology to Cardi B in 2018.
Getty Images

While the rapper’s message was clearly custom, the brand’s Valentine’s Day section currently offers a variety of flowers spelling out everything from “I Heart U” ($159) to “BFF” ($225).

Also among the selections? The top-selling Large Square ($399) and Small Square ($299), both available in a whopping 26 shades, plus special themed arrangements like the Fleur Tic-Tac-Toe Set ($449).

But be sure to shop fast, as — unlike the flowers themselves — the time to score some before Valentine’s Day won’t last long; there’s already a little over four days left to get guaranteed delivery by Feb. 14.

