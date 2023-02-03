Read full article on original website
kells
2d ago
If he’s indicted he should be arrested now. If it was anyone else they would be in jail.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
Man suspected of kidnapping and torturing woman has been found dead
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Oregon.Benjamin Foster, 36, died in hospital after the standoff on Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to KTVL.Police had surrounded a home that he was hiding underneath and had tried to talk him into surrendering himself.Foster was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found restrained and beaten at a home in the city on 24 January.Prosecutors claim Foster had allegedly tortured the woman with the intention of killing her, according to...
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats
During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...
Jaguar Wright Arrested After Allegedly Tossing Son’s Cremains, Video Exhibits Bizarre Behavior
Jaguar Wright has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with her husband, which he expanded on in a video.
Former church, school worker charged with raping 13-year-old girl in church
Denver police and prosecutors are pursuing a rape case against a man who served as the music director at St. John's School and church in southeast Denver, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.Diego Marroquin, 36, is facing one charge of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. He allegedly raped a 13-year-old female student from the school on a balcony overlooking the church in May of 2022.According to Denver police documents, the girl said, "my mind went black. I couldn't believe this was happening to me."Marroquin told CBS...
Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow II Seeks Reduced Prison Sentence, Cites New Law, CTE
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow III, who is in prison for sex crimes, is seeking a reduction in his sentence, citing a new criminal reform law in California. The 39-year-old Winslow is representing himself and the petition he submitted was handwritten. But it spells out why he thinks this new criminal justice reform bill applies to his situation. He said he suffered physical trauma, possibly due due to CTE or a mild traumatic brain disorder. Winslow said that trauma played a part in the commission of his crimes. And because of that, “the court is required to impose the lower term (for sentencing considerations).”
Former Bills player arrested for DUI in Florida
Former Bills cornerback Vontae Davis is charged with DUI following a crash in South Florida. Police say Davis rear-ended a pickup truck that was pulled over on the side of the Florida Turnpike.
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Man punched several girls' basketball players during game, brandished a gun, police say
A Perris man has been arrested after a game last month when he allegedly jumped out of the stands and threw punches, then went to his car and pulled out a gun.
University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Told Police It Was 'Really Sad What Happened' To The Victims: Report
“At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful," a police source told People Magazine of comments Bryan Kohberger allegedly made during his extradition back to Idaho last week.
Inmate reportedly found dead inside cell at Jefferson County Detention Center
An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center was reportedly found dead inside his cell Saturday after deputies attempted life-saving measures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says, another inmate alerted them about his cellmate being unresponsive, who is now identified as 62-year-old, James Jarvis. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Jarvis and called for assistance from the medical staff as he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jarvis was booked into the jail on Dec. 8, 2022 on multiple charges including:Failure to appearDUI Failure to complyProbation violation-weapons charge. The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the death, while the coroner's office will determine the cause.
BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger
Serial killer Dennis Rader has expressed sympathy for Bryan Kohberger as he awaits trial in the Idaho murders. Rader —who gave himself the title of the BTK killer because he bound and tortured his victims before killing them — is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after he confessed in 2005 to killing 10 people over a span of three decades.In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Rader said he understands how Mr Kohberger must feel while in solitary confinement at Latah County Jail ahead of his preliminary hearing on 26...
Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony
Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son Days after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on their South Carolina property, authorities brought in Alex Murdaugh for questioning. They suspected the once-prominent attorney had shot and killed the pair on June 7, 2021, prosecutors have said. They believed that he had murdered his family and then changed clothes and visited his mother to establish an alibi, say prosecutors. Murdaugh sat down with Jeff Croft, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. During the...
msn.com
Judge hands prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial a pivotal win
In a pivotal moment in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina judge ruled Monday that he would allow financial crimes allegedly perpetrated by the once-powerful lawyer to be admitted into evidence for the jury to hear. The move comes after Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was...
iheart.com
WATCH: Accused Human Smugglers, 15, And 12, Crash During High-Speed Chase
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that two boys, ages 15 and 12, were arrested after crashing a stolen truck during a high-speed chase with the police. The two boys, who were not identified, are accused of engaging in human smuggling. As the 15-year-old boy led officers on a...
Outsider.com
642K+
Followers
72K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 12