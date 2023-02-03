ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Touring Moments

While in his pomp, few could match the volatile nature of Ozzy Osbourne. He was the embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll, consuming illicit substances at a rate that left the medical community marveling, biting the heads of bats, and becoming an all-around metal maelstrom. Osbourne announced on Wednesday...
Miranda Lambert Proudly Shows Off Husband’s Toned Physique: ‘You’ve Got To Share Your Gift’

Since announcing her split from fellow country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton in 2015, Miranda Lambert has more than moved on, enjoying life with her current partner, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, in celebration of their anniversary, Miranda Lambert shared sweet photos of herself and her husband at the beach. Some of the photos even showed off McLoughlin’s abs and Lambert, immensely proud of her relationship, is not shy in the slightest about showing them off.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time

What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Willie Nelson Nominated For Induction Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Shotgun Willie can add Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to his already impressive list of music accomplishments. He was officially announced as a nominee of the 2023 Class alongside A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. Kate Bush and The Spinners are being nominated for the fourth time, meanwhile Rage Against the Machine are being nominated for the fifth time. Soundgarden are being nominated for the second time, while Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Joy Division/New Order, Missy...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Ozzy Osbourne: a rock’n’roll showman like no other

Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.
