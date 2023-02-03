Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.

