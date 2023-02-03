Read full article on original website
Top 5 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Touring Moments
While in his pomp, few could match the volatile nature of Ozzy Osbourne. He was the embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll, consuming illicit substances at a rate that left the medical community marveling, biting the heads of bats, and becoming an all-around metal maelstrom. Osbourne announced on Wednesday...
Listen to Eddie Van Halen Performing With Cheech Marin in 1985
Rare audio of Eddie Van Halen performing with comedian Cheech Marin at a charity gig in 1985 has recently surfaced online. The concert took place at Pepperdine University’s Firehouse Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif. The event was a fundraiser for the Malibu Emergency Room, known as M.E.R. Van Halen’s then-wife,...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Miranda Lambert Proudly Shows Off Husband’s Toned Physique: ‘You’ve Got To Share Your Gift’
Since announcing her split from fellow country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton in 2015, Miranda Lambert has more than moved on, enjoying life with her current partner, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, in celebration of their anniversary, Miranda Lambert shared sweet photos of herself and her husband at the beach. Some of the photos even showed off McLoughlin’s abs and Lambert, immensely proud of her relationship, is not shy in the slightest about showing them off.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite For First Time Since Farewell Tour
They were inducted into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame.
Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC
The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Willie Nelson Nominated For Induction Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Shotgun Willie can add Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to his already impressive list of music accomplishments. He was officially announced as a nominee of the 2023 Class alongside A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. Kate Bush and The Spinners are being nominated for the fourth time, meanwhile Rage Against the Machine are being nominated for the fifth time. Soundgarden are being nominated for the second time, while Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Joy Division/New Order, Missy...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
Zakk Wylde offers Ozzy Osbourne support in his retirement: "When you are ready to roll – we roll"
Zakk Wylde offers the Prince of Darkness his support in a heartfelt statement following the announcement of Ozzy's touring retirement
The ultimate all-star tribute to Jeff Beck: only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Iron Maiden, Neil Young, Those Damn Crows, Uriah Heep, Stranglers, Mike Oldfield, Kings X, Steve Vai, Ry Cooder, Skindred and more
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Chris Stapleton Reveals Feelings on Grammy Performance with Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson
Just before his performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson at the 2023 Grammys, country music superstar Chris Stapleton opens up about singing alongside the music icons. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. While speaking to Taste of Country, Stapleton talks about joining...
Ozzy Osbourne: a rock’n’roll showman like no other
Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.
The Drug-Induced Meaning Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town”
Frolicking strings and a prancing beat give life to the Nancy Sinatra classic, “Sugar Town.” The sticky sweet serenade sounds like an innocently loping lullaby. However, a deeper listen unearths more adult themes, and all of a sudden that innocence is traded in for euphoria. The Double Entendre...
