ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Liberty following stabbing incident

VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – Two men, ages 17 and 41, both from Liberty, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man late Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained two apparent stab wounds and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the 5:45 p.m. incident.
LIBERTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police question victim suffering from possible lead-induced amnesia

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police began an investigation into a report of a Saturday night shooting after a 27-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. The initial reports indicated that the shooting took place in the vicinity of King Street Park near Mansion Street and Innis Avenue.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beacon Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman in Her Home

The alleged incident took place on Friday, January 27th. The City of Beacon Police Department has announced on Facebook that they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Beacon resident after he allegedly stabbed a woman while she was at home. Beacon Woman Stabbed at Home. Beacon Police responded to a...
BEACON, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall police charge teen with voyeurism

A 15-year-old teen is facing a charge after police responded to a complaint in December. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Police alleged the teen took a picture under/up the skirt of a young woman. The teen was taken into police custody on Thursday. The...
CORNWALL, NY
fox5ny.com

NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy