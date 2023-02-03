An early morning traffic stop in Mitchell led to shots being fired, leaving two police officers wounded and a suspect deceased. After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning, February 5, in Mitchell, Indiana, detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved shooting in Mitchell is Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades, a five-year veteran of the department who has spent the past three years serving as a road deputy. The incident also involved Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson, a three-year veteran of the police department. Deputy Rhoades suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was first transported by ambulance to IU Bedford Hospital and then transferred by helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He has been released from the hospital. Officer Anderson suffered one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to IU Bedford and then by helicopter to IU Methodist for treatment. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Anthony Richmond of West Baden Springs, Indiana. He received emergency medical aid at the scene from officers and firefighters; he was loaded into an ambulance and was pronounced deceased in the ambulance. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Richmond fired several rounds at the officers while they were physically apprehending him after he fled from the original location of the traffic stop. The incident was captured on the officers’ body cameras, and the footage is being reviewed by investigators.

