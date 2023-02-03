Read full article on original website
Shannon L. Wichman
Shannon L. Wichman, 52, passed away with her parents at her side while at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on February 4, 2023. She was born in Washington, September 5, 1970, to Philip L. and Cynthia D. (Moore) Wichman. Shannon was employed at Wichman’s Landscaping as a cashier. Known to be...
Brian Drew Hawkins
Brian Drew Hawkins, 56, of Shoals, passed away February 1, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Born March 14, 1966 in Washington, Indiana, he was the son of William H and Bonnie (Osborne) Hawkins. Brian graduated from Shoals High School with the class of 1984. Brian worked for the...
Jane Ann Beard Celebration Reception Tonight
A long-time Purdue Extension educator in Daviess County will be honored with a special reception tonight. Jane Ann Beard has served as the local Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development Director for 44 years and officially stepped down for retirement this month. A reception will be held in her honor...
Community Concert Season Passes Now on Sale – First Show on April 8th
A reminder that season passes are on sale now for the 2023 Washington Community Concert Series!. The first shows are Saturday, April 8: “Boys in the Band: A Tribute to Alabama,” and Saturday, June 3: “Mixtape: A Salute to MTV in the 80s.”. You can get your...
WHS Choir Teams Take Home Silver and Gold Ratings At Indiana State School Music Association District Solo & Ensemble Contest
The WHS Varsity Choir “Guys with Ties” performed and earned a SILVER rating, and the WHS JV Choir “Encore” performed and earned a well-deserved GOLD rating at the Indiana State School Music Association District Solo & Ensemble Contest at Bloomington North High School. We would like...
Night to Shine Prom Night This Friday – Volunteers Needed!
The Night to Shine is back this Friday night at Highland Woods in Vincennes. After two years of going virtual due to COVID, the event will be in person at Highland Woods on Friday. Kim Burkhart, one of the organizers of the event, tells us lots of volunteers are still needed to make this a big success…
Mitchell Officer Still Hospitalized
One officer in the Mitchell, Indiana shooting is still hospitalized. The Lawrence County deputy who was wounded has already been released, but Mitchell Officer Christian Anderson remains hospitalized with a shoulder wound. The city’s police chief says he’ll stay in the hospital for a little while longer. Anderson...
Washington and Loogootee Primary Election Candidates
Washington will have one contested race in the upcoming May primary election. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger Scott Rainey. Also adding his name to the ballot before the deadline was Jerry Sidebottom, who will face Mayor Dave Rhoads in the General Election. All other open seats will be uncontested.
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kelvis Edmond, 44, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke Placement and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention. Bond was set at $100,000. Daniel Voight, 53, of Jasper, was arrested on a Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $15,000. Tony Gardner, 52, of Decker, was arrested...
Mitchell Traffic Stop Leads to A Deceased Suspect and Two Officers Shot
An early morning traffic stop in Mitchell led to shots being fired, leaving two police officers wounded and a suspect deceased. After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning, February 5, in Mitchell, Indiana, detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved shooting in Mitchell is Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades, a five-year veteran of the department who has spent the past three years serving as a road deputy. The incident also involved Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson, a three-year veteran of the police department. Deputy Rhoades suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was first transported by ambulance to IU Bedford Hospital and then transferred by helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He has been released from the hospital. Officer Anderson suffered one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to IU Bedford and then by helicopter to IU Methodist for treatment. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Anthony Richmond of West Baden Springs, Indiana. He received emergency medical aid at the scene from officers and firefighters; he was loaded into an ambulance and was pronounced deceased in the ambulance. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Richmond fired several rounds at the officers while they were physically apprehending him after he fled from the original location of the traffic stop. The incident was captured on the officers’ body cameras, and the footage is being reviewed by investigators.
Daviess County Health Department Asking for Hygiene Items to Make Hygiene Kits for the Community
The Daviess County Health Department is asking for your support. The department is asking for donations of items to make hygiene kits! Hygiene kits are an essential part of keeping healthy. These kits, which contain items such as soap, toothbrushes, and other basic necessities, will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them. By donating to this effort, we can make a difference in the lives of some of our fellow community members. Some items the health department is asking for are Shampoo & Conditioners, Razors & Shaving Cream, Underwear & Socks (all sizes and ages), Soap, Body Wash & Lotion, and all similar hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the Daviess County Health Department at 300 E. Hefron Street in the Government Center by February 28.
