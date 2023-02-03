Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack didn't exactly receive a warm welcome upon its release. Gamers were questioning its worth due to the steep price difference compared to the base Nintendo Switch Online membership, and many felt that what you got wasn't exactly worth the extra dollars.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Upgraded Feature
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new, upgraded Nintendo eShop feature. The Nintendo eShop has a notorious reputation for being bare-bones and not very user-friendly. Unless you know the exact game you want to buy on the Nintendo eShop, it's often tedious to use. And it's been this way since the Switch was released back in 2017, with minimal improvement since then. That said, this week some progress was made when Nintendo made it easier to sort through search results.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Android Authority
How to delete games on your PS4 and free up storage
Keep on exploring the PS4 game library with these tips. If you’re still rocking a PS4 or PS4 Pro in 2023, it’s probably an ongoing battle to free up storage for new games. Learn how to get more space, whether by deleting older games or trying one of the alternative solutions.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
makeuseof.com
How to Lube Your Mechanical Keyboard Switches: The Traditional Way vs. the “Easy” Way
If you're into mechanical keyboards or just getting started, you might have heard about lubing your keyboard switches to make it sound better. In this guide, we will teach you how to lube your switches in two ways: the traditional, time-consuming method, and the easier method that requires fewer tools and time.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
makeuseof.com
How to Remap Your DualSense Controller
Your PlayStation 5 and matching DualSense controller were expensive, so you are going to want to make sure they work perfectly for you. There are plenty of customization options you can use to make your console and controller suit you better.
You've got 7 days to get through 900 game demos in the latest Steam Next Fest
The latest cavalcade of demos and dev streams is live now.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
It took Apex Legends Mobile less than one year to die. Welcome to the 470th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. YouTube Music has an annoying censorship bug on Nest Hubs. It doesn’t let you play music with sensitive album art. You get the same warning on the phone app, but you can usually bypass it. Unfortunately, there are limited ways to bypass it on your Nest Hub. Hit the link to learn more.
makeuseof.com
How Disney+ Plans to Show More Targeted Ads in the Future
Disney+ plans to bring targeted ads to its audience in 2023. The platform will join other streaming services and provide companies with more information about its subscribers, so they can bring better ads to Disney+'s ad-supported plan.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Chrome Extensions to Enhance Roblox
Roblox is a great game, but that doesn't mean that it couldn't be better. There are loads of features that are just missing from the game, which the developers may never add in.
Engadget
Microsoft is holding a press event tomorrow, with ChatGPT expected to feature heavily
You might not have to wait long to see how Microsoft and OpenAI deepen their relationship. Microsoft has confirmed plans for an event tomorrow (invitations were sent out last week) at its Redmond headquarters at 1PM Eastern. The company will only say that chief Satya Nadella will share details on some "exciting projects," but it's expected to show its integration of ChatGPT into Bing and other uses of the conversational AI technology.
makeuseof.com
The Top 10 Most Downloaded Android Games of All Time
Thanks to the vast accessibility of smartphones worldwide, coupled with their unmatched portability, mobile gaming is now the most popular form of gaming, ahead of PCs and consoles.
makeuseof.com
Is the Galaxy S23 Ultra Worth $400 More Than the S23?
The Galaxy S23 series is the latest flagship line-up from Samsung for 2023. Just like last year, we have the base Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra that start at $799, $999, and $1199 respectively—the same price as their predecessors.
makeuseof.com
Rock On: Upcoming Sonos Speakers Will Reportedly Be Named Era 300, Era 100
It's a new Era for smart speaker pioneer Sonos. A recent report is shining a light on two upcoming models. The Era 300 and Era...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "accountsd wants to use the login keychain" Mac Message
You've just turned on your Mac or woken it up from sleep mode, and you suddenly have an error message on your screen: "accountsd wants to use the login keychain," with a prompt to enter "the keychain password."
9to5Mac
Telegram update lets users translate entire chats and pay for annual Premium subscription
Back in December, Telegram released a major update for its iOS app with options to hide media, auto remove cached files, and more. Now the popular messaging platform is getting its first major update of 2023. The new version lets users translate full chats and also introduces a new annual subscription option for Telegram Premium.
makeuseof.com
M2 Pro vs. M2 Max: Which One Should You Choose for Your New MacBook Pro?
In January 2023, Apple announced its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Along with the new chips, Apple has launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. If you're thinking about purchasing one of these laptops, you may have doubts about which configuration best suits your needs. Both the M2 Pro and M2 Max are very powerful, so it's not an easy decision.
