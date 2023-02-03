Read full article on original website
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Planning Session, Commissions & Committees
The City Council hosted a productive planning session on Saturday, Jan. 28, as Council members provided input and facilitated discussion on a number of topics. Financial status and budget development. Thanks to conservative budgeting practices, the City ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $24 million, which will be used to purchase property for a future police station. We also expect to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with at least a $10 million surplus, due to higher-than-anticipated growth in the top three revenue categories (property, sales and hotel taxes) and expenditure savings. Most of the 2022-23 surplus will be put in a contingency fund and replenish capital project fund reserves. We anticipate continued revenue growth in the 2023-24 fiscal year, although at a slower pace. The City’s aggressive paydown of future CalPERS liabilities will continue, and we expect to eliminate that debt in approximately 10 years.
Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
South County Veterans Honor 80th Anniversary of the ‘Immortal Chaplains’
Veterans from groups around South County met at San Clemente’s Park Semper Fi on Friday, Feb. 3, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a monumental sacrifice during World War II. Dana Point’s VFW Post 9934, San Clemente’s American Legion Post 423 and the Marine Corps League South Coast Detachment...
Casa Youth Shelter invites you to celebrate 45 years of supporting youth in crisis
Casa Youth Shelter will celebrate its 45th anniversary at Sapphire Nights, honoring those who have helped the organization to support our most vulnerable youth in crisis. Details on sponsorship and opportunity drawing coming soon.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Highs are expected to rise well above normal, peaking...
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near the 30600 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. The pedestrian was...
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend
Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
Save the Dates: Los Alamitos Rossmoor Friends of the Library big blowout Book Sale February 16 and 18
Don’t miss the Los Alamitos Rossmoor Friends of the Library Big Blowout Book Sale on Thursday, February 16, and Saturday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library Community Front Porch and parking lot. Children’s books will be Buy One Get One (BOGO). All paperbacks will...
Cypress Recreation Department hiring Recreation Leaders
The Cypress Recreation Department is hiring Recreation Leaders for our upcoming summer!. Where to apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cypress/jobs/3898671/recreation-leader-i-iii-summer-2023?pagetype=transferJobs. The 2023 Summer Programs will be operating from Monday, June 12 to Friday, August 11 and may include Day Camp, Parks, Youth/Adult Sports, Facility Operations and city-wide Special Events. Qualified applicants must be available...
Traffic collision and assault in Dana Point, suspect arrested
At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries. Mammone was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic
South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
Chabad Center in Newport Beach Hosts Holocaust Survivor to Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day
On November 1, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 60/7 to designate January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the UN and its member states have held Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps and to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.
Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk
Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
Orange County boys basketball teams earn at-large berths in CIF playoffs
JSerra, San Juan Hills and Santa Margarita all received at-large berths in the CIF Division 1 boys basketball playoffs announced Sunday. Fountain Valley, Marina and Villa Park earned at-large berths in 2AA. Portola earned a spot in 2A, Sunny Hills in 3AA, Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills and Yorba Linda in 3A.
Orange County boys soccer squads earn top four seeds for CIF soccer playoffs (brackets)
JSerra High School’s boys soccer team, the Trinity League champion, is seeded No. 1 in the CIF Division 1 playoffs that begin next week. Sunny Hills, the Freeway League champion, is seeded second. In Division 2, Anaheim is seeded third and San Clemente seeded fourth. Canyon is seeded fourth...
Three OC teams earn top seeds in CIF girls water polo playoffs (brackets)
Three Orange County teams earned top seeds for the CIF girls water polo playoffs that begin on Tuesday, CIF officials announced Saturday. Crestview League champion Foothill is seeded first in the open division. Orange Lutheran, Los Alamitos and Laguna Beach are also seeded in the top four for the open division.
Fresh Catch
Laguna Fish Co. serves up tacos, sandwiches, ceviche and more in a sleek yet casual setting. It’s been over three years since Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store shut its doors and the building has remained empty ever since. But in January, the space finally gained a new tenant: Laguna Fish Co.
Top OC seedings and brackets for CIF boys basketball playoffs beginning Tuesday
Pairings for the CIF boys basketball were announced Sunday and a number of Orange County teams earned high seeds in the playoffs that begin with wild card games on Tuesday, Feb. 7. First round games are Wednesday, Feb. 8. No Orange County teams are in the open division. In Division...
PCL TOURNAMENT RESULTS: Sage Hill gets past Laguna Hills in championship game
Carter Bryant of Sage Hill looks to pass off as Michael Bichel (No. 12) and Dominic Bolton (No. 25) of Laguna Hills defend Friday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League Boys Basketball Tournament concluded on Friday at Portola High School. Sage Hill, which went through the league campaign undefeated, got past Laguna Hills 62-50 in the championship game.
