Orange County, CA

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Planning Session, Commissions & Committees

The City Council hosted a productive planning session on Saturday, Jan. 28, as Council members provided input and facilitated discussion on a number of topics. Financial status and budget development. Thanks to conservative budgeting practices, the City ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $24 million, which will be used to purchase property for a future police station. We also expect to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with at least a $10 million surplus, due to higher-than-anticipated growth in the top three revenue categories (property, sales and hotel taxes) and expenditure savings. Most of the 2022-23 surplus will be put in a contingency fund and replenish capital project fund reserves. We anticipate continued revenue growth in the 2023-24 fiscal year, although at a slower pace. The City’s aggressive paydown of future CalPERS liabilities will continue, and we expect to eliminate that debt in approximately 10 years.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff

These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Highs are expected to rise well above normal, peaking...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near the 30600 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. The pedestrian was...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend

Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
Cypress Recreation Department hiring Recreation Leaders

The Cypress Recreation Department is hiring Recreation Leaders for our upcoming summer!. Where to apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cypress/jobs/3898671/recreation-leader-i-iii-summer-2023?pagetype=transferJobs. The 2023 Summer Programs will be operating from Monday, June 12 to Friday, August 11 and may include Day Camp, Parks, Youth/Adult Sports, Facility Operations and city-wide Special Events. Qualified applicants must be available...
CYPRESS, CA
Traffic collision and assault in Dana Point, suspect arrested

At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries. Mammone was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
DANA POINT, CA
PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic

South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Chabad Center in Newport Beach Hosts Holocaust Survivor to Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On November 1, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 60/7 to designate January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the UN and its member states have held Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps and to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk

Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
SANTA ANA, CA
Fresh Catch

Laguna Fish Co. serves up tacos, sandwiches, ceviche and more in a sleek yet casual setting. It’s been over three years since Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store shut its doors and the building has remained empty ever since. But in January, the space finally gained a new tenant: Laguna Fish Co.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
PCL TOURNAMENT RESULTS: Sage Hill gets past Laguna Hills in championship game

Carter Bryant of Sage Hill looks to pass off as Michael Bichel (No. 12) and Dominic Bolton (No. 25) of Laguna Hills defend Friday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League Boys Basketball Tournament concluded on Friday at Portola High School. Sage Hill, which went through the league campaign undefeated, got past Laguna Hills 62-50 in the championship game.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA

