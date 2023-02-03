ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Progress

EKU takes down No. 1 KSU at home

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Men’s Basketball team looked for redemption against Kennesaw State University (KSU) in their second matchup of the season when the Owls visited Richmond on Feb. 4. The Colonels found their redemption to the Owls, 77-74. The win against the Owls makes EKU the only...
RICHMOND, KY
Ironton Tribune

Herd falls at Louisiana in Sun Belt, 77-67

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) fell on the road, 77-67, to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana. “They wanted it more earlier than we did,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

Golden, Castleton discuss defeat at Kentucky

Here is what Florida head coach Todd Golden and senior center Colin Castleton had to say following Florida's 72-67 defeat against Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. Florida dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in SEC play but remains on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament with eight regular-season games remaining on its schedule.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY: New Leadership Team Named at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, KY – John Yanes, FACHE, CPPS, has been named the new president for Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. Yanes replaces Jennifer Nolan, who is taking on a ministry role with CHI Saint Joseph Health, in addition to her role as president at Flaget Memorial Hospital. With this realignment...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Pointers rally in 4th quarter to beat upset-minded Redmen

PEDRO — In a rollercoaster performance, the South Point Pointers went up while at the right time. Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Pointers rallied to beat the Redmen 64-50 on Friday to win the Ohio Valley Conference outright. “Too many ups and downs,” said Pointers’ coach Travis...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Odds and ends for the weekend

This week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission paid tribute to a very worthy group. The South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation were honored with a proclamation, due to their receiving multiple awards from their state organization. Since their founding, the local NWTF has been...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

ESPN flips over cheerleader’s moves

SOUTH POINT — A South Point High School cheerleader received some national attention this week for her athletic abilities. Layna Burton, a 10th grader and the daughter of Laura and Buddy Burton, was featured on a video on ESPN’s TikTok page on Tuesday with the caption “wow.”.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Students compete in county science fair (WITH GALLERY)

Event was held in-person for first time since 2019. The Lawrence County Science Fair returned as an in-person event for the first time in four years on Thursday, and, with that, came changes in the way it was conducted. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, on the eve...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy