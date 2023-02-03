Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
ESPN flips over cheerleader’s moves
SOUTH POINT — A South Point High School cheerleader received some national attention this week for her athletic abilities. Layna Burton, a 10th grader and the daughter of Laura and Buddy Burton, was featured on a video on ESPN’s TikTok page on Tuesday with the caption “wow.”.
Ironton Tribune
Pointers rally in 4th quarter to beat upset-minded Redmen
PEDRO — In a rollercoaster performance, the South Point Pointers went up while at the right time. Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Pointers rallied to beat the Redmen 64-50 on Friday to win the Ohio Valley Conference outright. “Too many ups and downs,” said Pointers’ coach Travis...
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Odds and ends for the weekend
This week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission paid tribute to a very worthy group. The South Hills Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation were honored with a proclamation, due to their receiving multiple awards from their state organization. Since their founding, the local NWTF has been...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
Ironton Tribune
Students compete in county science fair (WITH GALLERY)
Event was held in-person for first time since 2019. The Lawrence County Science Fair returned as an in-person event for the first time in four years on Thursday, and, with that, came changes in the way it was conducted. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, on the eve...
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days. At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot. Deputies...
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
Metro News
1 dead after crash along Wayne-Cabell County line
WAYNE, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash on state Route 152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Part of the road had to be to be shut down at the time of the wreck. The name of...
Man arrested in connection to Charleston, West Virginia, shooting indicted
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in August 2022 after a shooting was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. According to the Charleston Police Department, 24-year-old Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Aug. 1, 2022. Police say the people involved […]
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
