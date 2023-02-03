This man appears to be in a whole lotta trouble. Here's what we know. Authorities say it all started at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night when 55-year-old Robert I. Ware was spotted in a vehicle outside a Walgreens store in the 1600 block of W. Locust St. in Davenport. Believing there was a warrant for Ware, police surrounded the vehicle he was driving. They activated emergency lights when they did so. That's when the 'fun' really started.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO