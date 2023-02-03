ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?

Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Was Almost Sent Home

Last night was episode three of the latest season of 'The Bachelor,' and there was plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained. So far, Iowa-native Mercedes Northup has managed to stay in the game, but last night she almost ended up going home!. At the start of the episode, it...
IOWA STATE
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]

Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
IOWA STATE
Adorably Weird Iowa State Fair Contest Goes Viral

It's hard to believe that some of these competitions at the Iowa State Fair are real!. A few weeks ago we told you about the hilarious "husband calling" competition at the Iowa State Fair. A clip originally from 2017, got a whole new life on social media last month. Husband...
IOWA STATE
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?

Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds: ‘The Future of Fuel is Growing Here’

It’s no secret that Iowa is the leader in biofuel production. In 2022, the renewable fuels industry in Iowa accounted for $7.2 billion, or 3 percent of the state’s GOP. At the 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared her excitement about the industry’s growth, saying renewable fuels support tens of thousands of jobs in the state.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Man Facing 5 Felony Assaults On Police, Then Drinks Before Arrest

This man appears to be in a whole lotta trouble. Here's what we know. Authorities say it all started at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night when 55-year-old Robert I. Ware was spotted in a vehicle outside a Walgreens store in the 1600 block of W. Locust St. in Davenport. Believing there was a warrant for Ware, police surrounded the vehicle he was driving. They activated emergency lights when they did so. That's when the 'fun' really started.
DAVENPORT, IA
Is Iowa One Of The Best States For Thrifting?

Iowans can be incredibly crafty and creative when it comes to their own personal style. One of my favorite pastimes involves walking into a small secondhand store and checking out some of the interesting thrifted items they've got for sale. It looks like I'm not alone in that either!. Thrifting...
IOWA STATE
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Ethanol Plants May Disappear Without Carbon Projects

When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
IOWA STATE
US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming

One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Tells Brian Ferentz… Score More Points Or Be Terminated

Iowa football fans have been waiting all offseason to hear that embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz had been let go. That someone else would get the new shiny weapons on offense that the Hawkeyes had acquired through the transfer portal. But last week Iowa announced that the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz was staying. And yesterday we got to see under what circumstances.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa High Schooler Breaks Backboard With Sensational Dunk [WATCH]

What do NBA players Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, and Darryl Dawkins all have in common, other than being professional basketball players? They have all shattered a backboard with a monstrous dunk at some point in their careers. Shaq pretty much made a living ruining rims and backboards while he was...
WAUKEE, IA
