Martin County, FL

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report

Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales for the month were down by 38.9%. They were down by 26.3% in November. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 26.1% from last year. They were down by 37.5% in November.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Cabana Point Real Estate Market Report February 2023

Here is the February 2023 real estate market report for the Cabana Point community in Stuart FL. There is one home for sale in the Cabana Point community of Stuart Florida. The list price is $469,900 which is $537.64 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Cabana Point...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
tourcounsel.com

Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

First Breeze jet lands in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH – Although the official inauguration of the Breeze Airways regular passenger service to the Northeast wasn’t scheduled until Friday afternoon, the first Breeze Airbus jet carrying some 120 passengers from Hartford, Connecticut, actually touched down at the Vero Beach Regional Airport around 6:15 p.m. at dusk Thursday.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

