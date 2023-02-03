Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales for the month were down by 38.9%. They were down by 26.3% in November. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 26.1% from last year. They were down by 37.5% in November.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO