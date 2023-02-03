Read full article on original website
Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report
Martin County Townhouses and Condos December 2022 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales for the month were down by 38.9%. They were down by 26.3% in November. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 26.1% from last year. They were down by 37.5% in November.
Lake Worth Beach-born genealogy site sells for millions to a German company
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Detectives' favorite genealogy database for solving cold cases — one born in Palm Beach County and based for years in the spare bedroom of a Lake Worth Beach home — has just been sold to a German company. Genealogists and privacy advocates alike are eyeing the future of GEDmatch and its 1.8 million DNA profiles as it changes hands.
Cabana Point Real Estate Market Report February 2023
Here is the February 2023 real estate market report for the Cabana Point community in Stuart FL. There is one home for sale in the Cabana Point community of Stuart Florida. The list price is $469,900 which is $537.64 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Cabana Point...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!
First Breeze jet lands in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH – Although the official inauguration of the Breeze Airways regular passenger service to the Northeast wasn’t scheduled until Friday afternoon, the first Breeze Airbus jet carrying some 120 passengers from Hartford, Connecticut, actually touched down at the Vero Beach Regional Airport around 6:15 p.m. at dusk Thursday.
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
In-House Oyster Tasting from Exclusive Treasure Coast Shellfish Farm in Sebastian
If you like oysters, you’ll enjoy those grown by Nicolette Mariano of Treasure Coast Shellfish; she farms them near Fisherman’s Landing on the Sembler Dock in Sebastian, Florida. We featured Mariano last November when she helped the City of Sebastian and Charles Sembler by saving the docks from...
Meet the 5 finalists for vacant Riviera police chief job
RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is expected to select a new police chief in February. City Manager Jonathan Evans, who will make the hire after a national search, is looking for a successor to Nathan Osgood. Osgood resigned last year after a pair of reviews found he did not...
Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Arrest of Two Suspects
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 57-year-old Gary Robin Kirkland last Thursday afternoon, February 2, on burglary and vehicle theft allegations. According to a release from the IRCSO, the events leading up to his apprehension began shortly after noon Thursday when IRC...
Detours ahead: State to close Jupiter exits on Florida's Turnpike this weekend
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exits from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. The state had originally planned to do the work...
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
Jupiter police are searching for one of two people who bailed out of a vehicle after striking a pedestrian late Friday.
