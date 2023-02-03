Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Here’s the list for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday
(Steller’s Jay and paperbark maple, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s the list of options for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 possibilities
(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Tom Trulin) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are some possibilities for your Sunday:. ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Join Jess‘s monthly Alki cleanup at 10 am – meet at...
westseattleblog.com
VALENTINE NOTES: Jewelry, flowers, Elvis …
Exactly one week until Valentine’s Day. Three West Seattle notes:. FLOWERS: On Valentine’s Day afternoon – 2 to 4 pm Tuesday, February 14th – HomeStreet Bank‘s West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) invites you to stop in for sweet treats and, if you’re among the first 40 visitors, a long-stemmed rose. Also for visitors: “We will have a drawing for one of our favorite restaurants in the area.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Subaru
Jake‘s car was stolen tonight. Maybe you’ll be the one who finds it (like Joe found Noah‘s stolen car):. That’s the best photo Jake has, but he says it looks just like this stock photo.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday morning
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 7th. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. Here’s the update on how bus repairs are going. -Regular schedule for the West Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
Newly created Westside Pickleball League turns Sundays and Mondays into fun days for more than 100 players
It’s not just the official Washington state sport. It’s not just a hobby. Pickleball is an addiction. That’s what we heard multiple times this afternoon while visiting the weekly Westside Pickleball League takeover at the Chief Sealth International High School gyms. This league is only two months...
westseattleblog.com
BOOKS: West Seattle author Ari B. Cofer’s ‘Unfold’ arrives this week
West Seattle author Ari B. Cofer is publishing a new collection of poetry and prose, “Unfold,” on Tuesday (February 7th). Her book is described as “a poetic, aching, and hopeful retelling of realizations made while on the journey to healing from both loss of love and loss of self. Through poetry and short essays, ‘Unfold’ shows that true growth comes from being unafraid to face what’s hidden inside, to be vulnerable, and to be unashamed of what we find when we finally open up.” Cofer shares more about it here. Her previous book, also a collection of poetry and prose, is last year’s “Paper Girl and the Knives That Made Her.” Her new book is available through Central Avenue Publishing, and you are also invited to the “Unfold” launch event – it’s happening next Friday (February 10th) at Elliott Bay Book Company on Capitol Hill, starting at 7 pm.
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle High School’s Key Club invites you to dinner!
This Friday, you can have dinner with the West Seattle High School Key Club, whose president Angelina Ly sent this announcement:. We are hosting a Spaghetti Night … There will be trivia, board games, drinks, and of course, spaghetti! This event will take place at West Seattle High School on February 10th from 6 PM to 8 PM. People must enter through the Historical Entrance, located on the north side of the building. The cost for a ticket is $10 per person and can be bought through this link. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, whether they have attended West Seattle High School or not.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! 2023 West Seattle Garden Tour’s winning artwork revealed
February showers bring thoughts of June flowers! Advance tickets are now available for this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour, and the WSGT has announced Brooke Borcherding‘s painting Magenta and Lemon as this year’s art contest winner:. Each year, West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for one...
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Builders offering free ramps again this year – here’s how to apply
(2019 Rampathon site in West Seattle, with WSB sponsor Potter Construction) Builders around the region will be giving the gift of accessibility again this year during the annual Rampathon. Just announced, it’s time to apply if you or your organization might benefit from one:. The Master Builders Association of...
westseattleblog.com
The seal with the red cap, and what to do if you see one like her
When Steve Bender sent that photo of a harbor seal, wondering about what looked like a red cap, we didn’t have a quick explanation – we’d never seen that before. So first we went to Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network. SSMNSN’s David Hutchinson recognized the “red cap” as a tag placed by their partners at SR3 when rehabilitating a seal – so the rest of the story comes from SR3’s executive director Casey Maclean.
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: City, county end vaccination requirement for employment
City of Seattle and King County employees are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They sent a joint announcement today, saying that, among other reasons, “the overall risk forecast (is) low enough to lift the mandate”:. Following updated public health guidelines, King County and the City...
westseattleblog.com
SOCCER: Local U19 players win Washington Youth Soccer Founders Cup
Thanks to Alex Fernandez for the report on local champions:. On the heels of a long line of other Highline team success; the Highline Select Boys U19 ’04/05 came out victorious in the Washington Youth Soccer Founders Cup this weekend. After a long regular season, it is the pinnacle month-long tournament for Select teams in this area. They won their semi-final Friday night 3-1 and won the final on Sunday; after ending tied 2-2 in regulation, they secured the win, 4-2 in penalty kicks.
westseattleblog.com
YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League offering softball clinics next weekend
With spring just weeks away, youth-sports leagues are getting ready for this year’s fun. Among them, West Seattle Little League, which is welcoming softball players this year too. Next weekend, WSLL offers two clinics for players who’ve signed up for the upcoming season:. WSLL is excited to host...
westseattleblog.com
BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls win postseason opener
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand. Above, WSHS #1, freshman Carmen Derda) The high-school basketball postseason has begun, and the West Seattle High School girls were first out of the gate with a game tonight. The Wildcats hosted Holy Names in the Metro League championship tournament. (Above, WSHS #20, sophomore Colby...
