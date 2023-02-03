ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

dems@educated idiots
3d ago

Did it Republicans want tax cuts when they held the house and senate and legislature but Whitmer denied it and vetoed it? Along with gas tax cuts? My how we are getting gaslighted

idiocracy in america
3d ago

The best governor that Michigan has ever had. Governor Gretchen Whitmer saved lives during the pandemic. Governor Gretchen Whitmer cares about the poor people in Michigan. I am so proud to live in Michigan ,a democratic state. Governor, the house, the senate,first triple crown in 50 years in Michigan.

fox2detroit.com

Whitmer, Michigan Democrats want to send $180 'inflation relief' checks to taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks to all Michigan taxpayers. Part of a larger plan from state House and Senate Democrats that includes proposals to rollback the retirement tax and boost the earned income tax credit, Whitmer made the announcement alongside House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids).
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax

After weeks of negotiations, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Monday morning that Michigan taxpayers would receive $180 “inflation relief” checks as part of a proposal that includes boosting the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and rolling back the state’s so-called retirement tax. “I’m excited about delivering the largest tax break in decades […] The post Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Whitmer plan would boost aid to future teachers, but skip retention bonuses

During her reelection campaign, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised to prioritize teacher recruitment and retention, but the budget she will unveil on Wednesday includes just $100 million for it — a small fraction of what she proposed last year.Her proposal last February called for spending $1.5 billion on teacher retention bonuses over four years. Republicans wouldn’t support that. This year, Whitmer’s own party is in charge of the Legislature, but the bonuses...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

How Mallory McMorrow became a fundraising force in Michigan politics

On April 19, 2022, everything in Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s political life changed. Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, had sent out an incendiary fundraising email the day before. It said “progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)” are outraged they “can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners,” among other claims. McMorrow chose to respond publicly on the floor of the Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: State budget and tax reduction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer, Democrats Agree Upon Massive Tax Relief Plan

A massive tax break plan has been agreed upon and looks to be on the way to Michiganders. Friday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement was reached, between her and Democratic leaders in Lansing, that will bring major relief to seniors and working families specifically, but also line the pockets of every tax payer.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer, top lawmakers announce deal on Michigan income tax cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top Democrat lawmakers announced a deal Friday that they say will provide everyone in Michigan with tax relief. Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate said they agreed to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan, which includes reductions in income tax rates, a higher tax credit and direct payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

In Escanaba, $200M for a paper mill, but no new jobs required

One of the first things Michigan’s Democratic-led Legislature did this year was to rush money — hundreds of millions of dollars — into corporate coffers. An appropriations bill of corporate welfare called for sending $946 million from taxpayers to various entities. Escanaba Mill, a paper mill, will receive $200 million.
ESCANABA, MI
publicnewsservice.org

Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters

Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
MICHIGAN STATE
