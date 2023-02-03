Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Here's how you can start the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky Kentuckian will be chosen to win an incredible prize package which includes the honor of starting the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville. The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to name the 2023 "Derby City Fanatic" and receive a one-of-a-kind prize package filled with one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences.
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
Johnson has 23, Bellarmine beats Jacksonville State 71-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ben Johnson scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville State 71-64 on Saturday night. Johnson finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Knights (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Peter Suder was 4 of 8 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
Florida State holds off against Louisville 81-78
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Matt Cleveland drove the baseline for a layup with 1:32 left to allow Florida State to fend off a late, 17-2 run by Louisville to escape with an 81-78 victory on Saturday. After picking up their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, a 68-58...
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
'We are Cardinals'; One-on-one sit down with UofL's new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a few days in to her tenure, Dr. Kim Schatzel said she's received a warm welcome at the University of Louisville, where she's now serving as president. Schatzel, who comes to UofL from Towson University, near Baltimore, sat down with WHAS11 Monday to discuss her...
Louisville Civic Orchestra honors healthcare heroes with music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Civic Orchestra, one of Louisville's oldest continuously-performing orchestras, honored healthcare heroes with a concert on Saturday. The orchestra performed works from Schubert's unfinished symphony and from Beethoven's Heroic symphony. Fittingly, the performance helped raise money for healthcare workers who they call modern day heroes.
New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Renaissance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she's making a stop right here in Louisville.
Samuel Plato's legacy is still easily seen throughout Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s architecture can be described as eclectic, Victorian and modern depending on what part of town you’re talking about. Samuel Plato is the man to thank for some of that architecture. Architectural historian Steve Wiser said Plato was born in 1882 in Waugh, Alabama...
Former Louisville juvenile court judge weighs in on detention center potentially reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former judge who once presided over juvenile court in Louisville is optimistic about the potential move to bring back the Juvenile Detention Center downtown. Judge David Holton, now retired, served on the bench for about 10 years. “The hardest assignment I had was the juvenile...
Could Louisville's downtown youth detention center return? Lawmakers push proposal to make it happen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It could be the return of a resource community leaders say is desperately needed. Kentucky lawmakers are looking to bring back Louisville's downtown juvenile detention center, and they have a plan to make it happen. In Frankfort on Thursday, State Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-D29) and other...
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
'What kid doesn't like the gym?': Preventing violence with help from Louisville's favorite sport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between squeaks and swishes, in the back of this Okolona church, one voice calmed the court Tuesday night. Will Pitts: some in the group call him dad, but Tuesday night they all called him coach. "I mean he came from a lot," his son Chris Will...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Louisville gets $21.4 million in funding for road safety improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $21 million is heading to Kentucky to improve safety on Louisville's roadways. The money comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and broadband.
Can your burger recipe win the 'Derby Burger' challenge?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone and their mother says they have the best burger in town, but can they handle the heat? It's time to put those recipes to the test. Louisville officials are searching for the next "Derby Burger" Champion. Could it be you?. The Kentucky Derby Festival and...
Louisville committee finalizes late-night safety recommendations for businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a community meeting in the Highlands this week, public safety leaders announced the Late Night Safety Advisory Committee has completed their safe practices booklet to share with bars in the area. Last year, Metro Council passed a resolution calling for the creation of the guidelines,...
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
