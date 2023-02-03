ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Here's how you can start the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky Kentuckian will be chosen to win an incredible prize package which includes the honor of starting the fireworks at Thunder Over Louisville. The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to name the 2023 "Derby City Fanatic" and receive a one-of-a-kind prize package filled with one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Johnson has 23, Bellarmine beats Jacksonville State 71-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ben Johnson scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville State 71-64 on Saturday night. Johnson finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Knights (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Peter Suder was 4 of 8 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WHAS11

Florida State holds off against Louisville 81-78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Matt Cleveland drove the baseline for a layup with 1:32 left to allow Florida State to fend off a late, 17-2 run by Louisville to escape with an 81-78 victory on Saturday. After picking up their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, a 68-58...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Civic Orchestra honors healthcare heroes with music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Civic Orchestra, one of Louisville's oldest continuously-performing orchestras, honored healthcare heroes with a concert on Saturday. The orchestra performed works from Schubert's unfinished symphony and from Beethoven's Heroic symphony. Fittingly, the performance helped raise money for healthcare workers who they call modern day heroes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New program launches for Louisville artists to create colorful crosswalks in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program launched on Friday that will allow local artists to create colorful crosswalks on four of Louisville’s major intersections. Launched by the Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, the press release states the Community Crosswalks program will "allow local artists to install vibrant crosswalks that showcase Louisville’s art and cultural scene and improve safety conditions for pedestrians."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Renaissance World Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she's making a stop right here in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville gets $21.4 million in funding for road safety improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $21 million is heading to Kentucky to improve safety on Louisville's roadways. The money comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, which will give Kentucky billions of dollars over five years to improve the state's roads, bridges, railroads, riverports, airports and broadband.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Can your burger recipe win the 'Derby Burger' challenge?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone and their mother says they have the best burger in town, but can they handle the heat? It's time to put those recipes to the test. Louisville officials are searching for the next "Derby Burger" Champion. Could it be you?. The Kentucky Derby Festival and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy