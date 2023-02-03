2024 OT Jordan Floyd recaps Junior Day visit to Florida State

It's early in his recruitment but the Seminoles are already one of the top teams for Floyd.

Florida State's coaching staff ended off a busy month of January by hosting a variety of prospects on campus last Sunday. The group mostly included recruits that already hold offers from the Seminoles.

Rising senior and 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Floyd made his first ever visit to FSU during his recruitment on Sunday morning. He was able to tour the campus, learn more about academics, do a photoshoot, and spend time around the coaching staff. The trip exceeded what Floyd was expecting coming into the day.

"It passed what I was expecting. I ain't expect them to be this cool. Yeah, I liked it," Floyd said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis.

"It was a cool experience. I liked the coaches, as you can see he's [Atkins] pretty cool," Floyd continued. "I like the facilities, everybody cool. Can't wait to come back."

The Georgia native sat down with offensive line coach Alex Atkins for an extensive conversation. Floyd has interesting physical characteristics as he possesses an 84-inch wing span and 9.5-inch hands.

"Basically, he said he was going to find out what makes me tick and what inspires me, stuff like that," Floyd said. "He's not going to lead me on or tell me what's not going to happen."

Floyd was also able to meet with head coach Mike Norvell as well. He described their conversation which was somewhat similar to the talks he had with coach Atkins.

"Same thing. He said he's not going to sell me no dream," Floyd said. "Tell me what to expect when you get here and if you're up for the challenge, come here, if not, that's on you."

Outside of Florida State, programs such as Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State have already offered him. Floyd plans to visit the Volunteers over the offseason.

It's still early in his recruitment, but the Seminoles are one of his top teams.

"They're definitely in the top," Floyd said. "I ain't got no list but they're definitely in the top."

Floyd plans to return to Tallahassee in March to watch a spring practice. He's considering a commitment following his senior season.

The 6-foot-5.5, 295-pound offensive tackle has not yet been ranked in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

