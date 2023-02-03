ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

2024 OT Jordan Floyd recaps Junior Day visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIjdQ_0kbiudDR00

It's early in his recruitment but the Seminoles are already one of the top teams for Floyd.

Florida State's coaching staff ended off a busy month of January by hosting a variety of prospects on campus last Sunday. The group mostly included recruits that already hold offers from the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Seminoles bringing in multiple Preferred Walk-Ons that turned down scholarships to sign with FSU

Rising senior and 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Floyd made his first ever visit to FSU during his recruitment on Sunday morning. He was able to tour the campus, learn more about academics, do a photoshoot, and spend time around the coaching staff. The trip exceeded what Floyd was expecting coming into the day.

"It passed what I was expecting. I ain't expect them to be this cool. Yeah, I liked it," Floyd said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis.

"It was a cool experience. I liked the coaches, as you can see he's [Atkins] pretty cool," Floyd continued. "I like the facilities, everybody cool. Can't wait to come back."

The Georgia native sat down with offensive line coach Alex Atkins for an extensive conversation. Floyd has interesting physical characteristics as he possesses an 84-inch wing span and 9.5-inch hands.

"Basically, he said he was going to find out what makes me tick and what inspires me, stuff like that," Floyd said. "He's not going to lead me on or tell me what's not going to happen."

Floyd was also able to meet with head coach Mike Norvell as well. He described their conversation which was somewhat similar to the talks he had with coach Atkins.

"Same thing. He said he's not going to sell me no dream," Floyd said. "Tell me what to expect when you get here and if you're up for the challenge, come here, if not, that's on you."

Outside of Florida State, programs such as Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State have already offered him. Floyd plans to visit the Volunteers over the offseason.

It's still early in his recruitment, but the Seminoles are one of his top teams.

"They're definitely in the top," Floyd said. "I ain't got no list but they're definitely in the top."

Floyd plans to return to Tallahassee in March to watch a spring practice. He's considering a commitment following his senior season.

The 6-foot-5.5, 295-pound offensive tackle has not yet been ranked in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2023 football schedule released

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fsunews.com

In-depth analysis of FSU's 2023 football schedule

On Monday, Jan. 30, the 2023 Florida State football schedule dropped. With the integration of the ACC’s new “3-3-5” scheduling model, the Seminoles’ rivals will be seen more often. The ’Noles start the season against LSU in a familiar stomping ground – Camping World Stadium. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Why is there a bar at FSU but not at FAMU?

This year, Florida State University opened a new bar on campus where students can stop for a drink and celebrate football victories. FSU signed a contract with the Proof Brewing Company of Tallahassee to bring a bar on campus, located at the university’s student union on the ground floor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU

Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023

Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WPTV

FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy