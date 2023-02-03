they don't have the numbers to back up the claims. This narrative is so tired. Teach your children to show respect to police even if they feel they weren't doing anything wrong. The majority of police officers will return that respect. Stop teaching children to fear the police! instead teach them to fear the consequences of their actions. This isn't 100 percent full proof bur it is the best option with the highest possibility of a positive outcome
this was tragic, corrected as best as possible, in all walks of life there are the good and the bad. unfortunately, all has to play out to weed out. Doesn't mean the whole system is bad. To think that a community delivering justice themselves would be any better than what we have now is a joke.
when elected officials give up their qualified immunity, they can ask other civil servants to do the same. Their immunity results in far more damage
Comments / 47