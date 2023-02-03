ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, NY

Impaired driver crashes into Milton home, flees on foot, troopers say

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChJT3_0kbitvtU00
PHOTOGRAPHER: - -

MILTON – An impaired driver crashed into a Milton home early Wednesday morning before fleeing on foot and getting arrested, New York State Police said Friday.

Joel M. Burgess, 43, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and ability impaired by drugs, second-degree reckless endangerment and other misdemeanors, police said.

The incident began just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as troopers spotted a vehicle on Geyser Road in Milton violating vehicle and traffic laws, police said.

Troopers followed the vehicle and, as the driver attempted to turn onto Stone Church Road, the vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole and then a nearby home, police said.

Burgess then fled into nearby woods. He was soon taken into custody with help from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Burgess was evaluated by EMS and taken to Saratoga Hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Police also discovered drugs in his vehicle, police said.

Burgess was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Burgess refused to provide a blood sample, police said.

Burgess was processed after being released from the hospital and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KaL0_0kbitvtU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0kbitvtU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfzIo_0kbitvtU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUEBN_0kbitvtU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYn0p_0kbitvtU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2rnd_0kbitvtU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Liberty following stabbing incident

VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – Two men, ages 17 and 41, both from Liberty, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man late Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained two apparent stab wounds and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the 5:45 p.m. incident.
LIBERTY, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

I-84 crash shuts down eastbound highway

CRONOMER VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near exit 32 for Route 747 in the Town of Newburgh around 6:30 a.m. Friday shut down both lanes for under an hours. One of the vehicles involved, an SUV, flipped over several times and ended on its side,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)

CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
NEWBURGH, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
285
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy