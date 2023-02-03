Willamette Valley Vineyards Joins Forces with the American Heart Association for the Month of February

ST HELENA, Calif. – FEBRUARY 7, 2023 – Napa Valley’s acclaimed Chappellet winery (www.chappellet.com) is excited to announce that it has been invited to become a Relais & Châteaux Preferred Partner. With this honor, Chappellet becomes the first American winery to be invited to become a Preferred Partner and joins an exclusive list of some of the world’s top wineries to be named a Relais & Châteaux Partner. Established in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an association of more than 580 hotels and restaurants around the world operated by independent innkeepers, chefs, and owners who share a passion for excellence and a desire for authenticity in their relationships with their clientele. Preferred Partners are selected based on their shared values with Relais & Châteaux and their ability to provide unique and unforgettable experiences in their signature areas of expertise. “As a multigeneration, family-owned-and-operated winery that sharesRelais & Châteaux’s values and passion for excellence, we are thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with Relais & Châteaux as a Preferred Partner,”said Cyril Chappellet, the second-generation president and chairman of Chappellet.

