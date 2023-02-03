Willamette Valley Vineyards Joins Forces with the American Heart Association for the Month of February

Read full article on original website
Four Feathers Wine Services Launches Custom Sparkling Wine Program
PROSSER, Wash. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Four Feathers Wine Services, one of the West Coast’s leading bulk wine producers, today announced that it is expanding its suite of products and services to include custom sparkling wines made using the traditional méthode champenoise. The company is sourcing fruit for...
Chappellet Becomes the Only American Winery to Be Named a Relais & Châteaux Preferred Partner
ST HELENA, Calif. – FEBRUARY 7, 2023 – Napa Valley’s acclaimed Chappellet winery (www.chappellet.com) is excited to announce that it has been invited to become a Relais & Châteaux Preferred Partner. With this honor, Chappellet becomes the first American winery to be invited to become a Preferred Partner and joins an exclusive list of some of the world’s top wineries to be named a Relais & Châteaux Partner. Established in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an association of more than 580 hotels and restaurants around the world operated by independent innkeepers, chefs, and owners who share a passion for excellence and a desire for authenticity in their relationships with their clientele. Preferred Partners are selected based on their shared values with Relais & Châteaux and their ability to provide unique and unforgettable experiences in their signature areas of expertise. “As a multigeneration, family-owned-and-operated winery that sharesRelais & Châteaux’s values and passion for excellence, we are thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with Relais & Châteaux as a Preferred Partner,”said Cyril Chappellet, the second-generation president and chairman of Chappellet.
The Livermore Valley Wine Community Wins 174 Awards in the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
Eight Livermore Valley Wines Were Awarded the Best of Class Distinction. Livermore, CA, February 6, 2023 – — The Livermore Valley Wine Community (LVWC) is thrilled to announce that its wineries were awarded 174 medals in the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest wine competition in North America. Eight were awarded Best of Class with another 20 winning Double Gold.
bASH Returns to CIA St. Helena on April 1
12th year for Appellation St. Helena’s Wine Tasting & Food Pairing Competition. St. Helena, Napa Valley, February 2023 – Appellation St. Helena (ASH) invites guests to its 12th annual bASH on Saturday, April 1 from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. at The Culinary Institute of America Greystone (2555 Saint Helena Highway, St. Helena). bASH is an annual wine and food pairing competition where the wines from twenty ASH member wineries will be paired with savory bites prepared by teams of ‘rising star’ students at the CIA and professional chefs. Tickets are $150/person and must be purchased in advance here.
