Hawaii State

Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
$3,284 Permanent Fund Dividends Being Issued— See Status Of Your Checks!

$3,284 worth of Permanent Fund Dividends (PFD) are being issued in the state of Alaska. In this article, read and find out the status of the payout of your dividend checks!. In the state of Alaska, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program has been issuing dividend checks in batches. The PFD program provides the residents of Alaska with a part of the profits collected from oil revenues. Each year, the state requires the residents to submit an application to receive the dividend checks. Unfortunately, the applications have already ended on March 31 last year, but will accept again on March 31 this year.
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children

Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island

Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
