hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
mauinow.com
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement gets $200,000 for community programs
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Hawai’i Pacific Foundation Inc. to expand the reach of the council’s community-facing programs, as well as add to its endowment, a news release said. “We’re grateful to The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation for this incredibly...
Some Residents Can Get Home Loans in This Area, but Native Hawaiians Say They Can’t. Officials Want to Know Why.
The U.S. government backed home loans for the public in an area where there may be unexploded bombs, but some Native Hawaiians say they were denied financing in the same place. Now, elected officials are raising questions about safety and fairness.
southarkansassun.com
$3,284 Permanent Fund Dividends Being Issued— See Status Of Your Checks!
$3,284 worth of Permanent Fund Dividends (PFD) are being issued in the state of Alaska. In this article, read and find out the status of the payout of your dividend checks!. In the state of Alaska, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program has been issuing dividend checks in batches. The PFD program provides the residents of Alaska with a part of the profits collected from oil revenues. Each year, the state requires the residents to submit an application to receive the dividend checks. Unfortunately, the applications have already ended on March 31 last year, but will accept again on March 31 this year.
hawaiipublicradio.org
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children
Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
mauinow.com
Waiehu land dispute lingers as ʻohana group begins retrieval of removed items from MEO
More than a dozen people involved in a Waiehu land dispute with nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity, showed up at the organization’s Puʻunēnē baseyard Friday to retrieve items removed last week from the subject property. About a dozen truck and vehicle loads of items were released Friday...
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
The DOE Has A New Strategic Plan. Now Education Officials Need To Implement It
The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new strategic plan laying out a vision and goals for the state’s 258 public schools over the next six years. The blueprint is based on substantial input from parents, teachers, students, principals, elected officials and higher education affiliates in a bid to move beyond pandemic-era challenges.
KITV.com
The Pōpolo Project is celebrating diversity in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- February is black history month and "The Pōpolo Project" is working to redefine what it means to be black in Hawaii. The nonprofit creators' goal is to build connections across communities in Hawaii and celebrate the diversity in the state. The project welcomes people to educational...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A brain tumor may have slowed this high school athlete’s paddling goals, but it didn’t derail them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Keehi lagoon. But one Kamehameha Schools-Hawaii athlete was a champion before he even stepped in the water. Noah Pila is a senior paddler for the Warriors. He was getting ready for his last season in...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Holoholona
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council will discuss proposed bill 22 that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. In light of the news, today’s “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is “holoholona,” which means animal. It’s generally applied to domestic “four-footed beasts.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
bigislandnow.com
Nearly half of traffic deaths due to drugs; Hawai‘i police urge motorists to drive sober
With impairment playing a role in half of all traffic fatalities on Big Island roads in recent years, Hawai‘i Island police are urging motorists to think twice before driving impaired. While most people are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, many are less aware of the dangers...
mauinow.com
Police renew request for assistance in finding woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. She was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019; however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
