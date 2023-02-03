$3,284 worth of Permanent Fund Dividends (PFD) are being issued in the state of Alaska. In this article, read and find out the status of the payout of your dividend checks!. In the state of Alaska, the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program has been issuing dividend checks in batches. The PFD program provides the residents of Alaska with a part of the profits collected from oil revenues. Each year, the state requires the residents to submit an application to receive the dividend checks. Unfortunately, the applications have already ended on March 31 last year, but will accept again on March 31 this year.

