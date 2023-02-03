ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

$45 million plan seeks to entice new insurance companies to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are set to flood the Capitol building starting Monday seeking to find a solution to the state's ongoing insurance crisis. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called for a special legislative session to start from Jan 30 and end no later than Feb. 5. Thousands of homeowners in the state were left searching for new insurance after several companies ceased providing coverage after damage from hurricanes in recent years.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Houma native wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

NEW ORLEANS — A Houma native has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed against 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and won the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. Masters is a news anchor at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette. She sings and plays the piano...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

State Farm declares 105 Kia, Hyundai models ‘ineligible’ for new insurance in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Starting on Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included in the restriction. It reads: “Kia and Hyundai models and years with an ‘x’ below will be ineligible unless the sales associate has verified the presence of a passive engine immobilizer.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Coroner identifies man's body found alongside Slidell road

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead alongside a Slidell road early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell, La., was discovered alongside Manzella Road near Slidell in the early morning hours. The man's death was reported to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — Tuesday night a parent's worst nightmare came true. One minute their child was there and the next they weren’t. The parents of a 6-year-old girl went into Meraux Food Store on Paris Road in St. Bernard Parish, leaving her in the car. As they were finishing their shopping, just before 7 p.m., their car was stolen with their daughter inside.
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy