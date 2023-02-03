Read full article on original website
What is causing Louisiana's insurance crisis, and what can fix it?
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana legislators moved forward this week with a $45 million fund to incentivize insurance companies to enter the Louisiana market, critics raised concerns that it wouldn’t go far enough to address the true cause of the crisis. After Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, so many...
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
The Breakdown: Louisiana House passes funding to lure insurance companies back to Louisiana
LOUISIANA, USA — A special session in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon could be the beginning of the end of the insurance crisis in Louisiana. Wednesday, the Louisiana House voted to allocate 45 million dollars from the state general fund to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. Lawmakers also passed a second bill to limit how that money will be spent.
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
$45 million plan seeks to entice new insurance companies to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are set to flood the Capitol building starting Monday seeking to find a solution to the state's ongoing insurance crisis. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called for a special legislative session to start from Jan 30 and end no later than Feb. 5. Thousands of homeowners in the state were left searching for new insurance after several companies ceased providing coverage after damage from hurricanes in recent years.
Houma native wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma native has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed against 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and won the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. Masters is a news anchor at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette. She sings and plays the piano...
3 dead in St. Tammany with suspected overdoses from tainted fentanyl
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An illegal drug now being sold on the Northshore can kill you. Over the weekend the parish's coroner believes it claimed the lives of three people in 24 hours in St. Tammany. “I have seen this clinical presentation over and over and over again...
The Breakdown: Have State Farm and Progressive blacklisted theft-vulnerable Kias and Hyundais in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — State Farm and Progressive may soon pull the plug on writing new policies for vehicles in Louisiana highly vulnerable to theft. Many Kia and Hyundai vehicles made from roughly 2010 to 2021 lack engine immobilizers, which makes them easy to steal. A quarter of car thefts...
Does Louisiana owe you money? Here's how to track down unclaimed property
LOUISIANA, USA — Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day. Currently, there are more than $671 million unclaimed in Louisiana, plus more than 94 million unclaimed shares. According to the Louisiana Treasurer’s Map of Available Property, most of the cash is in Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Clancy: Brace yourself for skyrocketing homeowners' insurance rates
NEW ORLEANS — If you haven’t renewed your property insurance lately, brace yourself. Your homeowners’ premium is about to go through the roof. Same goes for commercial property insurance. It’s a repeat, only worse, of what happened after Hurricane Katrina. Property insurers have taken a beating in...
DA Jason Williams on failing to file charges against juvenile carjackers by deadline: "This a case of being careful rather than careless”
NEW ORLEANS — The District Attorney missed the deadline to file charges against juveniles accused of carjacking and shooting a man last summer, but the DA's office argues they were being 'careful rather than careless,' and this doesn't warrant throwing out the charges. The victim in the case, 59-year-old...
State Farm declares 105 Kia, Hyundai models ‘ineligible’ for new insurance in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Starting on Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included in the restriction. It reads: “Kia and Hyundai models and years with an ‘x’ below will be ineligible unless the sales associate has verified the presence of a passive engine immobilizer.”
Insurance fraud investigation lands 16 arrests Louisiana State Police report
HOUMA, La. — A Louisiana State Police investigation into insurance fraud resulted in 16 arrests in the Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. In May of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider.
Hyundai working on fix for at risk cars, as State Farm blacklists 100+ models in La.
NEW ORLEANS — Hyundai tells Eyewitness News, it is working on a free software update to fix theft vulnerabilities in dozens of its vehicle models from the 2010s, as several insurance companies have stopped writing new policies for those vehicles in some states. A spokesperson would not elaborate on...
Coroner identifies man's body found alongside Slidell road
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a man found dead alongside a Slidell road early Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 57-year-old Chris E. Warren of Slidell, La., was discovered alongside Manzella Road near Slidell in the early morning hours. The man's death was reported to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
St. Bernard Parish man recounts moment guns were pointed at him
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Imagine getting into your car and then seeing someone pointing a gun at you, well that happened to one St. Bernard Parish man. Then those criminals went on to steal a car with a child in the back. Barry Lemoine is a New Orleans...
Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette
CHALMETTE, La. — Tuesday night a parent's worst nightmare came true. One minute their child was there and the next they weren’t. The parents of a 6-year-old girl went into Meraux Food Store on Paris Road in St. Bernard Parish, leaving her in the car. As they were finishing their shopping, just before 7 p.m., their car was stolen with their daughter inside.
STPSO arrests 4 suspects after shooting leaves Slidell man with life-threatening injuries
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they arrested four suspects after a January 28 shooting left a Slidell man with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. Slidell Police Department was investigating the shooting but turned it over to STPSO after they determined the shooting...
