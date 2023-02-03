A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO