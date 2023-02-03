Read full article on original website
Police search for suspects after reports of gunshots in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are searching for two people believed to be responsible for overnight gunfire that resulted in property damage but no injuries. The Lawrence Police Department took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding the people responsible. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. […]
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a Topeka man last October 13 were justified in the use of lethal force. District Attorney Michael Kagay responded to a request from 13 News for a ruling on the shooting....
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
New information released in alleged murder beneath Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial for a man accused of killing another man beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka has begun. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced that Cody M. Degan was bound over for trial due to a 2022 murder case. The Shawnee County Court found probable cause to believe Degand was responsible […]
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
Arraignment continued for suspect in Aggieville murder case
Arraignment for a Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville one year ago has been continued into late March. Tremelle Montgomery, 20, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from the Riley County Jail, two weeks after being bound over for a possible trial later this year. Montgomery’s attorneys Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels requested a minimum 45 days as they prepare to enter mediation with prosecutors toward a possible plea agreement.
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver in Central Topeka at the end of January. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his office has filed charges against Wesley Tyrone Rayton, the man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in central Topeka marking the city’s seventh murder in 2023.
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband
A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
