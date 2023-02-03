ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

kpcw.org

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott shares updates from Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Deputy Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith

Deputy Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith has an update on our law enforcement issues.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City

PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
PARK CITY, UT
kuer.org

Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

The Local Market and Bar announces eight new concepts

The Local Market and Bar announced today the eight new culinary concepts set to open this winter and delight those who live, work, play and visit downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside The Exchange, The Local Market and Bar is an all-day dining venue focused on community and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) and developed by The Domain Companies and Giv Development. The varied offerings allow for convenient and delicious meal pick-up and delivery while the stunning design makes The Local an exciting downtown hangout. In addition to dining, The Local will curate a wide variety of events including trivia nights, wine tastings, lectures, live music, rotating art exhibitions, and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing

Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex

HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall. At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page. Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning,...
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

