Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott shares updates from Summit County.
Deputy Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith
Deputy Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith has an update on our law enforcement issues.
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City
PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
Pickleball debate packs house, stretches hours in Park City Council meeting
The city council was not scheduled to vote on anything pickleball-related, just discuss recreational facilities upgrades that could impact those who play. And members of that group turned out in droves to weigh in on why the city needs more courts for the sport. Somewhere around 90 people attended the...
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
The Local Market and Bar announces eight new concepts
The Local Market and Bar announced today the eight new culinary concepts set to open this winter and delight those who live, work, play and visit downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside The Exchange, The Local Market and Bar is an all-day dining venue focused on community and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) and developed by The Domain Companies and Giv Development. The varied offerings allow for convenient and delicious meal pick-up and delivery while the stunning design makes The Local an exciting downtown hangout. In addition to dining, The Local will curate a wide variety of events including trivia nights, wine tastings, lectures, live music, rotating art exhibitions, and more.
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
Best healthy restaurants in Utah
Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. Best healthy restaurants in Utah. Best salads in Utah. Best sandwiches in Utah.
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice...
Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex
HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall. At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page. Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning,...
GoFundMe created for passing of two employees at Northrop Grumman
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A GoFundMe is now live to help support the families of two men who passed away after working at Northrop Grumman Space Systems. The organizer of the GoFundMe, Chris Heinze, is a friend and co-worker of the employees. According to Heinze on the fundraising site,...
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from West Valley City basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit for potential new criminal charges.
