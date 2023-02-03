Read full article on original website
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
Maria Shriver sought out life advice at a convent after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended. During Shriver's appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday, the journalist told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in July 2011, after 25 years of marriage.
Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?
Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Ben Affleck Hangs Out With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Longtime Boyfriend John Miller In California
A new Hollywood bromance may be forming between Jennifer Garner's old and new love! Ben Affleck and John Miller were seen exchanging handshakes and smiles outside the actress' California home on Monday, January 30. As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, the Argo actor was waiting outside his ex-wife's home when the low-key couple arrived.As Garner parked her car on the sidewalk, Miller walked over to Affleck to greet him, with the two exchanging a few words while smiling. Shortly after, the brunette beauty — who stunned in a navy cardigan with a blouse, jeans and sneakers —...
Shania Twain Shows Off Blonde Hair Transformation: 'I'm Just Having Fun'
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer told James Corden that she decided on the platinum shade because "I just love it" Shania Twain is impressing fans very much with a brand-new platinum blonde look! The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" songstress, 57, debuted her hair transformation at a record label party celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards Thursday night. Posing on the red carpet for the Republic Records event, Twain showed off her straightened icy pale locks — a major departure from her classic curly brown 'do...
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'
"I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," said Valerie Bertinelli in an emotional video about healing following her split from Tom Vitale Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her healing journey after divorce. The actress — whose divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November — shared an emotional Instagram video on Friday after a rolfing session and opened up about how she's coping. "It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," Bertinelli, 62, said of the physical therapy involving the body's...
Valerie Bertinelli says she is ‘over’ her divorce: ‘I’m over the narcissist’
Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about how she has been coping after her divorce from financial planner Tom Vitale was finalised in November.The One Day at a Time star shared her thoughts and feelings in an Instagram video posted on Friday (3 February) and said she underwent an “intensive” physical therapy that works on the body’s connective tissues.“It’s so painful, but there’s a release that happens that’s really helpful,” she said. “I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I’m doing my best to heal from it in every way – my therapy, my...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
Jennifer Lopez Attends the 2023 Grammys In a Blue Gucci Gown, Dances With Ben Affleck by Her Side
Fashionably late. Jennifer Lopez wasn't on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, but she arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles just in time to present the first award of the night. "Even with inflation, her love still don't cost a thing. Please welcome Jennifer Lopez," host Trevor […]
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28 Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style. The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns. In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating...
