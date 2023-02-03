ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request

Kyrie Irving’s trade request certainly sent front offices around the NBA scrambling for their phones or laptops to convene on a conference call to determine if trading for the polarizing Brooklyn Nets point guard is worth the risk, given his penchant for off-court trouble, injury risk, and impending free agency. But for the Phoenix Suns, […] The post Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ net worth

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline

After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley

Walker Kessler has had so many breakout games already that seeing a stinker catches Utah Jazz fans off guard. Even Mike Conley Jr. admitted to it after the team’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kessler was coming off monster numbers over his past two games. The Jazz center averaged 15.5 points on […] The post Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s brother reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Lakers’ failed Kyrie Irving trade

LeBron James’ latest comments about the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed attempt to trade for Kyrie Irving aren’t sitting well with Russell Westbrook’s brother, Ray Westbrook. Westbrook’s sibling didn’t hide his shock after seeing how disappointed LeBron was with the botched Irving deal for LA. James made his opinion clear on the matter during an appearance […] The post Russell Westbrook’s brother reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Lakers’ failed Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd sends serious warning to NBA over Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sees big things for the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing on the Mavs, and for good reason. Doncic and Irving are two of the best scorers in all of basketball today, so it’s easy to imagine the damage they can do once they step on the same side of the NBA hard court together. It is worth noting that Luka is actually the NBA’s leading scorer in the first quarter with an 11.6 points average, while Kyrie is the King of the Fourth with 9.6.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade

Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade talks gets shocking Clippers update

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are not the only LA team eyeing a Kyrie Irving trade. Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in the veteran guard. According to the latest reports, the Clippers have joined the trade talks for Irving, along with other teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns […] The post RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade talks gets shocking Clippers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The Kyrie Irving trade package Nets rejected from Clippers, revealed

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. This is the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs also included Markieff Morris as part of the blockbuster trade, as the veteran heads over to the Mavs as part of the exchange.
