Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sees big things for the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing on the Mavs, and for good reason. Doncic and Irving are two of the best scorers in all of basketball today, so it’s easy to imagine the damage they can do once they step on the same side of the NBA hard court together. It is worth noting that Luka is actually the NBA’s leading scorer in the first quarter with an 11.6 points average, while Kyrie is the King of the Fourth with 9.6.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO