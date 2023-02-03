Read full article on original website
brproud.com
St. Amant man held baby while firing shots at victim, APSO says
ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff's office asked for the public's help finding Jones, noting that he was "armed and dangerous." Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Shooting suspect taken into custody after search; infant found safe
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody and an infant child was safe after deputies searched for a St. Amant man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured. According to an APSO news release, 35-year-old Tyrone Jones left the Acy area of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
klax-tv.com
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report
The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
Louisiana man arrested after accidentally shooting and killing acquaintance
A Louisiana man has been arrested after fatally shooting an acquaintance during a gathering at his home.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in Gonzales drive-by shooting that killed 1, Ascension Parish sheriff says
Deputies have arrested a man accused of killing another man in a drive-by shooting in Gonzales last September. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said the department arrested Prairieville resident Ashtin Ursin, 21, who authorities believe shot Jasper Dorsey Jr. multiple times on Oak Meadow Street Sept. 30. Deputies later discovered the...
wbrz.com
6th grader arrested for handing out THC gummies at school; one student taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School and shared with three other 6th graders. Sources told WBRZ one...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'
GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
wbrz.com
Prairieville man killed in hit and run along Highland Road; driver arrested
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway. According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along Highland Road, just north of I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the victim with his pickup truck. Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately...
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
Man killed in hit and run, driver arrested; officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4. According to officials, Bret Millet, 58, of Prairieville was hit and killed. With ‘reasons still unknown’ Millet was walking in the roadway when he was struck by 47-year-old Casey Lee Cantrelle.
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., announced the conviction of Xavier Johnson, age 38, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22, 2019, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday morning.
