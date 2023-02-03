Read full article on original website
Peggy Genebach
3d ago
We need to protect all wildlife. Now with as cold as it has been here, the animals are getting closer to be kept warm, getting something to eat. Horrible, the drivers need to slow down. Oh and additionally these fool hunters need to leave them alone, especially near our city. No legal hunting in Salt Lake County.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Carports collapse, damage cars
Heber City police responded to a carport collapse at Wing Pointe Apartments Sunday afternoon, at 333 Airport Road. Five vehicles were under the debris. The police on the scene reported the awning appeared to have collapsed due to the heavy snow. No one was injured, and the carport was not...
KUTV
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
kjzz.com
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
Three elk killed as large herd moves across freeway again near Parley’s Canyon
A herd of elk near the I-80 and I-215 interchange was on the move again this morning. Three more elk were hit by vehicles traveling on the freeway, prompting a reminder from Utah Highway Patrol to watch out for them when traveling in that area.
kmyu.tv
Officials urge caution after rescuing two who fell through ice at northern Utah reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were rescued after officials said they fell through ice at a reservoir in northern Utah. Weber Fire District crews said they responded with Ogden City Fire, Weber County Heavy Rescue Team, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to a water rescue at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
kjzz.com
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Man dies in backcountry skiing accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A skier fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Unified Police.
ksl.com
Small Utah city makes significant progress in efforts to preserve 153-year-old building
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been almost three years since Corinne, a Box Elder County city of a little more than 800 located near the northeast shore of the Great Salt Lake, embarked on a journey to save its beloved historic Corinne Methodist Episcopal Church-turned-city museum and event space.
One hospitalized after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir
Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.
KUTV
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
rmef.org
19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub
Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
SNAPPED: Elk herd causes delays on I-80 interchange
SALT LAKE CITY— A herd of elk caused quite a stir this morning as they crossed Salt Lake County’s east bench. Traffic was delayed on all roads near the I-215/I-80 […]
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
ksl.com
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
Gephardt Daily
Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
them.us
In Utah, Trans Teenagers’ Mental Health Teeters as First Gender-Affirming Care Ban of 2023 Is Signed
This story was originally published by The 19th on February 2, 2023. If you or a loved one are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Marisa McPeck-Stringham, a mental health therapist in Layton,...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
kjzz.com
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
Comments / 3