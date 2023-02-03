ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Peggy Genebach
3d ago

We need to protect all wildlife. Now with as cold as it has been here, the animals are getting closer to be kept warm, getting something to eat. Horrible, the drivers need to slow down. Oh and additionally these fool hunters need to leave them alone, especially near our city. No legal hunting in Salt Lake County.

KPCW

Carports collapse, damage cars

Heber City police responded to a carport collapse at Wing Pointe Apartments Sunday afternoon, at 333 Airport Road. Five vehicles were under the debris. The police on the scene reported the awning appeared to have collapsed due to the heavy snow. No one was injured, and the carport was not...
HEBER CITY, UT
KUTV

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kjzz.com

Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
UTAH STATE
rmef.org

19 Utah Elk Likely Died from Eating Poisonous Shrub

Nineteen elk dropped dead in Mapleton, a Utah community about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City along the Wasatch Mountains. The culprit is believed to be a common ornamental but toxic shrub found used in landscaping. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking,” John Jackson, Mapleton police chief told ksl.com. “They’re constant in...
MAPLETON, UT
ksl.com

As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

