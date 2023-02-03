Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona
Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Arizona Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
A popular landing place for snowbirds of all ages, the Arizona allergy season doesn’t stop people from enjoying its warm climate. However, the higher-than-average temperatures found in this desert state mean more plants grow, and they are capable of growing for much longer. What does this mean for allergies in the state of Arizona, and how can you help your symptoms subside?
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
northcentralnews.net
Meet Elliot, an energetic torbie
Kitten season is around the corner for most of the Southwest, especially in Arizona. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
AZ National Guard team honored with send-off ceremony before deployment
PHOENIX — It was an emotional farewell for the family and friends of an Arizona National Guard team who are preparing to deploy overseas. Sunday loved ones came together for a touching ceremony ahead of their departure. In honor of Arizona National Guard service members, as they prepare to...
Phoenix New Times
Your Ultimate Guide to the Arizona Renaissance Festival 2023
Synchronize your flux capacitors and get ready for travel back to the 16th century. The annual Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season this year and offering all its usual merriment, revelry, and whimsy. The 50-acre attraction located east of the Valley in Gold Canyon, which originally debuted...
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Boy Scouts dropped off 150,000 pounds of food to local food banks
On Saturday, Boy Scouts from across Arizona came together to collect 150,000 pounds of food for local families in need. Scouting for Food is an annual drive to teach boys and girls the importance of community service and the issues of food insecurity. Boy Scout Grand Canyon Council conducted the...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona loses ground to pre-pandemic job growth trend
Arizona added 3,100 seasonally-adjusted jobs in December, after a revised 2,900 job increase in November. The November gain was revised down from 7,000 in the preliminary estimate. Arizona job growth in November and December was roughly one-half of average monthly job growth during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300/month or 0.2%/month).
knau.org
Arizona prisons allegedly forced pregnant inmates into induced labor
Multiple female inmates at an Arizona prison complex in Goodyear say corrections staff induced their labor against their will. Advocates say the practice is a human rights violation and a medical risk. The women say medical providers at the Perryville state prison told them it was a policy of the...
fox10phoenix.com
As Maricopa County evictions rise to 2008 levels, Arizona named most popular state to move to in 2022
PHOENIX - The number of evictions in Maricopa County rose in January to levels not seen since September 2008, despite Arizona becoming the most popular state to move to in 2022. According to court records, there were 7,031 eviction filings last month. It's a 13% increase from January 2019, which...
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
TUCSON, Ariz. - Seven migrants have been taken into custody after they were found hiding in bales of hay in southern Arizona. The discovery happened back on Jan. 28 after a vehicle hauling a trailer was searched near a checkpoint along State Route 286. The driver tried to flee on...
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
kawc.org
Are humans or machines better at counting ballots? One Arizona lawmaker wants to find out.
PHOENIX -- A veteran Arizona lawmaker thinks he's found a way to finally end the debate over whether humans are better or worse than machines at counting ballots. Put them both to the test. Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, told Capitol Media Services he believes that a head-to-head contest will...
