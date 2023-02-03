Brooklyn Park (MN) Asking for Help from Legislature with $25.7M Fire Station Rebuild

Read full article on original website
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Man found dead at transit center in Washington County
NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.
Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.
Sheriff: Man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center
NEWPORT, Minnesota — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday morning in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. The Washington County Sheriff's Office found the man slumped over the driver's seat at around 11 a.m., according to a press release. The death is...
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Two officers rescue couple from burning home near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police officers rescued a couple from a burning home Tuesday morning near Bde Maka Ska and according to the department, one of them had only been an officer for three days. Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell ran into a home on the 3400 block...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house explosion in East Bethel. The Anoka County Sheriff says that there is no danger to the public but is asking people to stay away from the property.
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
More than a dozen people evacuated after early morning fire in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A fire at a Brooklyn Park apartment building forced residents into the cold early Monday morning, but officials say no one was hurt. Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Dan Smith told a KARE 11 crew that firefighters were called to an apartment building for smoke in one of the units.
3 reported injured after explosion in East Bethel
EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel Monday that left three people injured. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers began receiving multiple calls reporting the incident, which occurred on the 2800 block of Viking Blvd. NE around 8:25 a.m. Responding deputies and emergency personnel found the blast had occurred at a home under construction and discovered that three people were trapped in the structure.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Vehicle fatally strikes woman near Brooklyn Park intersection
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn Park intersection on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Ave North around 7:30 p.m.. Police arrived to find a woman lying in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD).
YMCA adds free acupuncture services at 2 Twin Cities locations, no membership needed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – It's an alternative medicine that's growing in popularity. Acupuncture is known to help heal pain without pills. Now, you can try it out for free every week at the YMCA Midway St. Paul and the Blaisdell Avenue Minneapolis locations.In this holistic, ancient Chinese practice, an acupuncturist places dozens of thin needles into different points of each person's body to help them heal."I feel pretty chilled out," said Bill Wells, who tried out the first day of the free service at the Midway location on Monday morning. "I think my aches and pains are better."Mary Iverson also...
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
Police asking Pine Island residents to check security cameras to help identify burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is asking residents in Pine Island who have security or doorbell cameras to check their footage to help identify a burglary suspect. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for a small...
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Minneapolis begins to re-plow alleys as mild temps linger
MINNEAPOLIS – The City of Minneapolis is taking advantage of the winter warmup.Starting Sunday evening, city crews will begin plowing alleys again in an effort to remove built-up snow and ice. City officials instituted Winter Parking Restrictions more than a week ago, which means residents are not allowed to park on the even side of non-snow emergency route streets until April 1. The city says restrictions will be lifted earlier if "snow buildup is reduced enough for emergency vehicles to get through again."Click here for more information.
