Southern Arkansas softball leaps to 5-0 start
YOUNGSVILLE, LA -- For the sixth time under ninth-year head coach Jason Anderson, Southern Arkansas softball has put together an unbeaten opening weekend. The Muleriders handled its remaining three opponents at the Mardi Gras Invitational to jump out to a 5-0 start in the program's 25th season of competition. The...
Howell, Liddell throw No. 2 Muleriders past Northeastern State
HOT SPRINGS – No. 2 Southern Arkansas tossed the ball to junior RHP Mikel Howell at the Dugan Invitational. The first-year Mulerider delivered five strong innings of two-hit baseball with a half dozen strikeouts, before senior reliever Jack Liddell held off Northeastern State over the final four innings Sunday to give the Muleriders a 3-2 win.
Muleriders take two on Friday to open 2023 softball season
YOUNGSVILLE, LA -- Southern Arkansas jump started its 2023 campaign on Friday afternoon at the Mardi Gras Invitational. Ninth-year head coach Jason Anderson's Muleriders defeated Union 6-3 in game one and dismissed Delta State 15-5 in game two to move to 2-0 on the season behind several impressive individual performances.
Southern Arkansas women dismisses NWOSU with fiery second half effort
Southern Arkansas went into the second half of play Saturday two points against visiting Northwestern Oklahoma State, but in typical chaotic fashion turned the ballgame on its head to claim a 12-point victory, 68-56. Southern Arkansas has done a nice job in consecutive victories over GAC opponents to improve their...
SAU's Miller GAC Softball Player of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the softball award winners for the opening week of the 2023 season. Southern Arkansas’ Alyssa Miller captured Player of the Week. Arkansas Tech’s Bailey Buffington and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kayleigh Jones shared Pitcher of the Week. GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Alyssa...
Jones “Tom” Pieratt
Jones “Tom” Pieratt was born October 27, 1935 in San Angelo, TX to James S. Pieratt Sr. and Kathryn E. Pieratt. He passed away at his home in Magnolia, on Friday, February 3, 2023. Tom grew up working in the woods and cotton fields of Arkansas and Southeast...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, February 6, 2023: SAU’s spring enrollment great news
Southern Arkansas University recorded fall 2022 enrollment of 5,094. It set a school record and was 15 percent above fall 2021 enrollment. Last week, President Trey Berry announced spring 2023 enrollment of 4,677. This was a spring enrollment record for SAU. Most universities suffer a drop-off between fall and spring enrollments, but for SAU to set a spring base of almost 4,700 students is outstanding. It is a credit to the university’s recruitment efforts, which is a reflection of what SAU has to offer prospective students. Let’s hope that this momentum continues.
High school boys basketball: Airline wins fourth straight; Bossier, PCA, Plain Dealing win
The Airline Vikings won their fourth straight District 1-5A game Friday night, defeating the Parkway Panthers 71-60 before a packed house at Parkway. In other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 54-19 at Shreve, and Southwood downed Haughton 68-41 at Southwood. In the other 1-5A game,...
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties all reported slightly fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730. Total Active Cases: 39. Down...
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 3
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Michael Stone, 35, of El Dorado and Courtney Magen Jack, 33, of El Dorado, February 3. Darwin Mitchell...
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is set to open in early March on the corner of Crockett at Marshall Street, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight...
Magnolia School Board meets at 6 p.m. tonight
The Magnolia School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the district’s Administration Building, 1403 High School Drive. Board members will consider approval of the 2023-2024 school calendar, course offerings for grades 6-12, 2023 summer school, and new or revised board policies. They will also hear a personnel...
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
Camden Police start its celebration for Black History Month by highlighting the achievements of Officer L.C. “Buckshot” Smith
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is beginning its celebration for Black History Month by spotlighting one of the officers in the department. The department recognized 93-year-old L.C. Buckshot Smith, who is the first and oldest Black police officer in Ouachita County, Ark.
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award
A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
