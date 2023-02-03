Read full article on original website
kpcw.org
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott shares updates from Summit County.
kpcw.org
Deputy Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith
Deputy Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith has an update on our law enforcement issues.
ksl.com
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City
PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
kuer.org
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
Best healthy restaurants in Utah
Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. Best healthy restaurants in Utah. Best salads in Utah. Best sandwiches in Utah.
After all these years, the Bread Lady, and her porch, still going strong
Shauna Devenport, called “the Bread Lady,” has been leaving food on her porch at 348 W. 600 North in Salt Lake City for 30 years to help people who are hungry.
ksl.com
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
ABC 4
See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face
What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face. See it or Skip it: 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, …. What to see and what to skip this weekend? We're talking 80 for Brady, Knock at the Cabin, and Poker Face.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
ksl.com
Great Salt Lake is shrinking, but habitat work means more birds
SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year drought in Utah has been the harbinger of bad news, with everything from the Great Salt Lake dropping to a historic low, Lake Powell threatening to all but disappear, farmer fields fallowed and small towns buckling under the improbable reality of having their water supply dry up.
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
ksl.com
How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors
SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
ABC 4
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing
Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. The IUP Panel on vaccine passports, ending emergency …. A bill banning most businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccines for employees and customers clears the Utah House. Former State Senator Patrice...
KUTV
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake City
The George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, at 131 South Main Street, will be the venue for the performances of Shen Yun. The touring show will be at the Eccles Theater for several shows in February 2023.
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
