ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Invite 32 Non-Roster Players to Spring Training

With some top prospects included, the Cubs announced their list of 32 non-roster invites to Spring Training. Can you feel it? Baseball is on the horizon! Players are already starting to make their ways to Arizona and Florida, and the thought of Spring Training is so close. With that in mind, teams are beginning to announce players who are earning invitations for spring as non-roster invitees. For the Chicago Cubs, they are bringing 32 non-roster players to Spring Training, as indicated by the team via a PR release.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth

Spring training is right around the corner but that doesn't mean the Boston Red Sox don't have any more moves up their sleeves. Boston already has been extremely busy, but Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora both recently insinuated that the squad may not be done making additions. One player that could be an intriguing depth piece for Boston could be journeyman second baseman, Donovan Solano.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Pederson recalls awesome first memories as Dubs, Giants fan

Joc Pederson’s childhood dream of playing for the team he grew up a fan of became a reality when he signed with the Giants last offseason. Pederson grew up about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Palo Alto, Calif., and was a die-hard fan of the Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Star Makes Decision On NFL Future

San Francisco 49ers fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding left tackle Trent Williams' playing status for next season.  Williams, a 12-year NFL veteran, is 34 years old. He'll be 35 when the 49ers' 2023 campaign begins next fall. Last week, Williams openly discussed the ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Niners star has shocking message for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy