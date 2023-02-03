ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan’s Great Lakes Contain 35,000 Islands

Michigan has some seriously awesome islands on the Great Lakes with some of the more notable ones being Beaver, Mackinac, Drummond, Grosse Ile, Harsens, and Isle Royale. The state alone has 64,980 inland lakes and ponds which is a little mind-blowing. But if you've always wanted to visit each of...
20 Michigan Shipwrecks You Can See With Google Earth

It's no secret that Michigan's waters have, in the past, been treacherous for boats. The Great Lakes are home to an estimated 6,000 shipwrecks with 1,500 of those being in Michigan's waters. Today, those shipwrecks serve as a spot for the adventurous to visit. Whether you're scuba diving, snorkeling, or...
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
These Species are Near Extinction in Michigan

Michigan offers a wide variety of ecosystems for a LARGE number of Mother Nature's creatures in North America. You pair the wooded areas of the Northern Peninsula, with the Largest Freshwater Lakes in the world, and rich farmland in the south, There are SO many species that can prosper in this area.
Indiana Raccoons Fat-Shamed on TikTok

These internet-famous raccoons out of Indiana are catching shade for their weight. Here's why people need to mind their business. Dawn Ford has a very successful TikTok channel using the handle @hereforthelaughter. She currently has 313.7 thousand followers and an impressive 5.8 million total likes. The channel's success is no doubt connected to Salem and Lily, her too Raccoon babies.
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
