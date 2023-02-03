Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Monday marks 13th anniversary of blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been 13 years since a double-punch from the blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" dumped over 20 inches of snow on Baltimore. The blizzard in 2010 pounded the East Coast from New York through Pennsylvania and Delaware, to Baltimore and D.C. The storm had an enormous impact on...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
mocoshow.com
Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History
Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
sunshinewhispers.com
10 Delightful Places to See Daffodils in Maryland, DC, and Virginia
Check out this super happy list of the best places to see daffodils in Maryland, DC, and Virginia!. Let’s face it– even die hard powderhounds eventually tire of the cold winter temperatures (especially if those cold temps are, ahem.. lacking in snow accumulation). Every year, just when you...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
Bay Net
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
98online.com
Marylanders dip into cold Chesapeake Bay for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
Thousands of Marylanders plunged Saturday into the Chesapeake Bay for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge, all in support of Special Olympics Maryland. | DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023 — or, text “PLUNGE” to 243725. Those who ran into the waters included people from the 98 Rock team,...
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
foxbaltimore.com
Temps Warming Up This Week; Above Average Winter Continues In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Breezy and a bit cooler Monday with plenty of sunshine. The warmer than average temps will continue this week. There may be at least a one club wind, golfers. High temps stay mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the afternoon. The wind will...
foxbaltimore.com
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Inside chat with stylist who dressed Maryland’s first family
Lana Rae was a part of an important time in Maryland's history as she styled the first lady and Moores kids for inauguration events.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
7 Abandoned Places in Maryland That Will Haunt Your Dreams
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Maryland.
98online.com
Watch Spiegel, Justin & Team 98 Rock take the Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics Maryland
Thousands of people braved the cold Saturday and plunged into the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge to raise $3.4 million for Special Olympics Maryland. That includes 72 members of TEAM 98 ROCK who helped to raise over $22,000. We thank everyone for their...
foxbaltimore.com
'Clean Corps' deploys $14 million to nonprofits to clean up Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials named the organizations that will spend more than $14 million to hire city residents to clean up 16 neighborhoods. Bon Secours Baltimore Community Works, Inc. will work with the residents of the Boyd-Booth,Penrose,Fayette Street Outreach, Carrollton Ridge, and Franklin Square neighborhoods. Broadway East...
foxbaltimore.com
Arctic air that swept Northeast entered record books for temperatures, wind chill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Arctic blast that swept the Northeast U.S. last week has ended, but not before making a substantial impact on previous weather records. Temperatures in Rhode Island dropped well below zero Friday into Saturday, and, combined with strong winds, resulted in a brutal wind chill.
Comments / 0