Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Local News
PA Fish Commission set to stock trout in coming weeks
It might still be the dead of winter but that won’t stop the folks at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) from thinking ahead to springtime and the trout season that goes with it. To that end anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular trout season have another tool in their toolbox that makes the PFBC’s 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com).
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides Our sister station abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s best amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old! Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s 10th-oldest amusement park. […]
Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
wccsradio.com
MORE PA 529 CONTRIBUTIONS IN URBAN COUNTIES THAN RURAL COUNTIES
A new report by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and the state Treasury Department examines trends in PA 529 accounts, which offer families savings on post-secondary tuition. It finds savings are more highly concentrated in urban counties than in rural counties such as Indiana. Between 2018 and March of last year, more than 60 percent of all PA 529 contributions went to urban counties, and rural students received an average $56 less per quarter than those in urban counties.
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
iheart.com
Trucking Companies Upset with Hikes in PA Tolls
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A state trucking organization says the cost of driving on the Pennsylvania Toll Road is making the state uncompetitive for trucking businesses. Rebecca Oyler, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, tells Trucking-News-dot-com that recent toll hikes only make goods more expensive for everyone. She also says her group remains upset that the money paid to maintain the roads is diverted to other projects. However, a spokeswoman for the turnpike says truckers appreciate the savings in time and fuel that they get from using the roadway.
Trout Stocking Schedules Available
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week its 2023 trout stocking schedules are now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app. The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
Egg prices drop, but is this a sign of permanent relief? Experts say not so fast
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A bit of good news for shoppers, as new government data shows egg prices are finally starting to decline. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for a carton of a dozen large white eggs dropped last week from $3.32 a dozen to $3.08 a dozen in the Northeast.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Blue lights can now be used by tow truck operators in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf that will allow tow truck operators to use blue lights while they are working on the side of a road. The new law was passed to protect the lives of tow truck operators. People will be more likely to slow down in high traffic areas when they see the lights, allowing tow truck operators to safely remove vehicles from the roadways.
A drive down Route 33 is all it takes to see the littering problem on Pa.’s highways | Letter
Is it not time Pennsylvania cleans up its highways? For decades, trash has piled up along the roads along with the deteriorating roadways. I guess the big question to ask is why is it not addressed. Don’t tell me people take care of sections of the highway. Maintaining what has...
Millions in funding announced for EMS, fire services
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, the Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook announced $31 million in grants for those who applied for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP). The FCEMSGP is an annual program for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. The grants […]
lebtown.com
Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week
HARRISBURG — In the coming days, three special elections will likely decide which political party controls the Pennsylvania House, breaking a stalemate that has brought operations in the chamber to a complete halt. The special elections for contested state House seats will be held Tuesday. All three are in...
Comments / 0