Palm Springs, CA

See glamorous pink California home Zsa Zsa Gabor owned. It’s listed for $3.8 million

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Historic Hollywood glamour and a brilliant flash of pink come together in a custom-built estate in Palm Springs, California, where socialite and celebrity sisters Magda and Zsa Zsa Gabor lived for many years.

The alluring three-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which spans 3,441 square feet, is for sale for $3.8 million.

Sitting atop the Little Tuscany neighborhood, the mid-century modern property takes in 360-degree views of the mountains and city. Many of the historic interior design features that were hand-picked by the Gabors have been maintained, according to the property listing.

A magnificent covered veranda leads from the mosaic tile pool area to hand-carved double doors that open into expansive living and dining rooms with elegant chandeliers, a grand piano and mirrored walls.

“Preserving the Gabor glamour and essence has been paramount to the owners,” according to the listing.

The owners are Palm Springs-based designer and hotelier Tracy Turco and her husband Jerry Turco, a real estate developer, according to the Property Shark real estate database. The home was bought in 2020 for $1.74 million, records show.

Many furnishings in the home were owned by the Gabors.

“It’s such a unique property, and then Tracy takes it to a whole other level,” Conrad Miller, co-listing agent with Brandon Holland of Avenue 8, told siliconvalley.com , a Bay Area News Group online publication.

The home’s abundance of luxury extends to a primary bedroom wing with a sitting room/office, dressing room, makeup room, bath, dual vanities, shower and tub.

According to the listing, the sisters “separately occupied the estate for over 30 years.”

Public records show the property at 1090 W Cielo Drive remained in the name of Magda and Zsa Zsa Gabor through separate trusts until 1998, when the property sold for $440,000, siliconvalley.com reported.

Zsa Zsa died Dec. 18, 2016, at the age of 99. Magda died June 6, 1997, at the age of 81. Meanwhile, their actress sister Eva Gabor died July 4, 1995, at the age of 76.

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

