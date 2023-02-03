ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA

BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIN) – Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and related products sold by Fresh Ideation Good Group LLC from January 24 through January 30.
VIRGINIA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. The Republican election chief, who garnered attention for rebuffing then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to...
GEORGIA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack places to explore in the “Show-Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

How to file free federal and state tax returns in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most Americans are leaving money on the table when it comes to filing their taxes. According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s most recent report to Congress, roughly 70% of Americans qualify to file their taxes for free, but only about 2% take advantage of the opportunity.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Recreational marijuana available for purchase, home cultivator applications now open

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — History is being made Friday in Missouri, as those 21 and older can now buy recreational marijuana. In November, voters approved Amendment 3, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize adult use. Early Friday morning, 335 dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities across the state were told by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) that they could expand their businesses.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making the decision to cancel the game.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy