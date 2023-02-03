ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner of Ray’s Candy Store has broken face bones after vicious NYC attack

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The elderly owner of Ray’s Candy Store has numerous broken bones in his face and is only able to eat through a straw after a vicious attack earlier this week.

Ray Alvarez told The Post Friday he finally received medical attention, checking himself in Thursday night to Beth Israel Hospital, where doctors treated him for extensive injuries.

“I have three broken bones, one here [the side of his face], one in my cheek, one in my eye, my jaw is dislocated,” said Alvarez. “I can’t eat solid food, I only drink through a straw.”

The owner of Ray’s Candy Store hasn’t taken a day off, despite a brutal beating.
“No pain,” he added. “Just my jaw. When I play with that, I feel the pain.”

Cops were still searching for the assailant Friday.

Alvarez was beaten in a random attack around 3 a.m. Tuesday outside his 24-hour candy shop in the East Village.

Alvarez says he has broken bones in his jaw after the attack.
The stranger had asked him to buy a package he was carrying before handing it off and threatening to kill Alvarez.

The man then pulled out a belt with a rock attached to the end — and struck Alvarez in the right side of the face.

He didn’t go to the doctors at first, telling The Post he wanted to sleep.

Cops are looking for this suspect in the brutal beating.
Despite the beating — and now inability to eat solid foods — Alvarez was back at the counter of his 50-year-old store Friday.

Sundhine7
3d ago

I hold the politicians who are soft on crime responsible for this! Look at our country under their watch. They all have private security while this man is getting beat up at his age! Shame on all of u😡

david anthony
3d ago

totally terrible, the people responsible for this needs to rot in prison for a long time. No Bail/High Bail in this case. This pandemic has done a number on individuals with no sense.

Iris Ramirez
2d ago

Poor man condenable. This action I saw the video the guy hit him is a homeless I hope the police catch this evil 👿 how hit the old man . Horrible

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

