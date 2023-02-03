Owner of Ray’s Candy Store has broken face bones after vicious NYC attack

The elderly owner of Ray’s Candy Store has numerous broken bones in his face and is only able to eat through a straw after a vicious attack earlier this week.

Ray Alvarez told The Post Friday he finally received medical attention, checking himself in Thursday night to Beth Israel Hospital, where doctors treated him for extensive injuries.

“I have three broken bones, one here [the side of his face], one in my cheek, one in my eye, my jaw is dislocated,” said Alvarez. “I can’t eat solid food, I only drink through a straw.”

The owner of Ray’s Candy Store hasn’t taken a day off, despite a brutal beating. William Farrington

“No pain,” he added. “Just my jaw. When I play with that, I feel the pain.”

Cops were still searching for the assailant Friday.

Alvarez was beaten in a random attack around 3 a.m. Tuesday outside his 24-hour candy shop in the East Village.

Alvarez says he has broken bones in his jaw after the attack. William Farrington

The stranger had asked him to buy a package he was carrying before handing it off and threatening to kill Alvarez.

The man then pulled out a belt with a rock attached to the end — and struck Alvarez in the right side of the face.

He didn’t go to the doctors at first, telling The Post he wanted to sleep.

Cops are looking for this suspect in the brutal beating. DCPI

Despite the beating — and now inability to eat solid foods — Alvarez was back at the counter of his 50-year-old store Friday.