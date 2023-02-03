ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee hospital still using paper records, diverting EMS patients after IT security event

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare said it is "making progress" from an IT security event that caused it to take its IT systems offline last week. The health system said in a Feb. 5 statement that it continues to divert some emergency medical services patients and use paper documentation, while it has canceled all nonemergency surgical and outpatient procedures scheduled for Feb. 6.
