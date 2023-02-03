Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Phishing incident affects 300,000 individuals at Highmark Health
An email phishing incident may have compromised the protected health information of about 300,000 members of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, a spokesperson told Becker's. Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, a hacker got access to files containing members' data after sending a malicious phishing link to an employee's email, according to the statement.
beckershospitalreview.com
The health systems bucking the price transparency trend
Nearly a quarter of hospitals reviewed by patientrightsadvocate.org are now compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to the agency's semi-annual report released Feb. 6. Of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed by the group, 489 (24.5 percent) are compliant, up from 319 (16 percent) in its August 2022 report. Among 20...
beckershospitalreview.com
Labcorp to pay whistleblowers $19M to settle kickback, false claims lawsuit
Labcorp is settling a $19 million kickback and false claims lawsuit brought by two whistleblowers, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Florence, S.C. residents Scarlett Lutz, owner of a medical billing services company, and Kayla Webster, RN, sued Labcorp for allegedly defrauding government healthcare programs by providing blood draws to providers who were receiving cash kickbacks from one to two other labs named in the suit.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 digital health companies laying off workers
The tech industry has dealt with a glut of recent high-profile layoffs, and digital health companies have not been spared. Here are five digital health companies laying off employees that Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 13:. Mindstrong Health, a teletherapy company, laid off 128 workers. Guardant Health, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cyberattacks on non-for-profit hospital websites won't lead to downgrades: Fitch
The recent attacks on U.S. hospitals and health system websites by Russian hacking group Killnet aren't likely to cause downgrade ratings for non-for-profit hospitals and health systems, according to a Feb. 3 report from Fitch. On Jan. 28, KillNet claimed to have taken down multiple hospital and health system websites...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health tech trends impacting medical practices
Patient-centric payment capabilities was identified as the healthcare trend that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023, according to a Feb. 6 report from cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD. AdvancedMD aggregated user data from more than 40,000 practitioners spanning across 13,000 medical practices that subscribe...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tuberculosis patient's treatment refusal prompts court orders
Health officials in Washington state have filed numerous court orders requiring a woman with an active tuberculosis infection to isolate and receive treatment, NBC News reported Jan. 3. Over the past year, the state health department has repeatedly sought court orders for the woman, who has refused to isolate or...
beckershospitalreview.com
EHR vendor Athenahealth lays off 178 employees
EHR vendor Athenahealth has laid off 178 employees, the Boston Globe reported. A little more than 100 employees were also "redeployed to higher priority areas of our business," Chair and CEO Bob Segert stated in a companywide email obtained by the news outlet. A spokesperson told the Globe the move represented less than 3 percent of the company's workforce.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 drug shortages to watch in February
Of the hundreds of drugs currently in short supply, there are four shortages to keep an eye on in February, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 1. Fluorouracil, known as 5FU: The common cancer medication, which is normally used in combination with newer cancer drugs for chemotherapy, has four products in shortage. Drugmaker Fresenius Kabi said the estimated resupply date is early February, according to the ASHP.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tallahassee hospital still using paper records, diverting EMS patients after IT security event
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare said it is "making progress" from an IT security event that caused it to take its IT systems offline last week. The health system said in a Feb. 5 statement that it continues to divert some emergency medical services patients and use paper documentation, while it has canceled all nonemergency surgical and outpatient procedures scheduled for Feb. 6.
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bronson Healthcare launches MyChart Bedside app
Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare has launched MyChart Bedside, a digital health app within MyChart that makes it easier for clinicians to communicate care plans for hospitalized patients. The new app allows Bronson patients and families to see aspects of a hospitalized patient's care plan including their medical chart, daily schedules,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 ways leaders are addressing the nursing crisis
Nurses are in short supply across the nation, with more leaving the profession than joining. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis and solutions leaders are proposing. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis:. The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National...
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota health system hires CIO consultant
Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center has hired Mark Waind as CIO consultant, Aitkin Independent Age reported. For the last seven years, Mr. Waind was senior vice president and CIO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health Systems, according to the Feb. 3 story. Riverwood Healthcare has a 25-bed critical access hospital and several outpatient clinics.
beckershospitalreview.com
President of Patient Care Heroes offers insight into healthcare's future
Dr. Kellie Lease Stecher details how she sees hospitals and health systems growing in 10 years. Becker's asked health system leaders: Question: What will hospitals and health systems look like in 10 years? What will be different and what will be the same?. The executive featured in this article is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: physicians aren't burned out, they're helpless and demoralized
Nearly two-thirds of physicians report experiencing burnout, but the term burnout misses the larger issues: Physicians are demoralized and losing faith in the systems they work for, Eric Reinhart, MD, a physician at Evanston-based Northwestern University, wrote in a Feb. 5 guest essay for The New York Times. Physicians have...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC, Senysdia complete AI cardiac health study
Cardiac remote monitoring company Sensydia completed its 225-person study of its artificial intelligence-powered cardiac performance system at Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Senysdia's cardiac performance system utilizes biosensors to provide clinicians with remote measurement of ejection fraction, cardiac output, pulmonary pressure and pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, according to a Feb. 6 Sensydia news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
ProMedica hospital workers avert strike
Members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association have approved a new contract with ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital, according to a Feb. 2 hospital statement shared with Becker's. The three-year agreement covers more than 100 nurses at the hospital, which is part of the Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica system. ProMedica...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas clinic receives $1M for EHR upgrade
Houston-based Legacy Community Health Clinic has received $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new EHR system, Houston Public Media reported Feb. 3. The funding will help the clinic upgrade its 10-year-old system to one that can provide patients with better access to their medical records, as well as allow them to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions online.
beckershospitalreview.com
22,000 HCA workers begin contract bargaining
Service Employees International Union have kicked off contract negotiations on behalf of 22,000 members at facilities operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The union represents HCA workers at 30 hospitals in California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas and Florida, according to a Feb. 6 SEIU news release. HCA operates 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom.
