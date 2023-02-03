Of the hundreds of drugs currently in short supply, there are four shortages to keep an eye on in February, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 1. Fluorouracil, known as 5FU: The common cancer medication, which is normally used in combination with newer cancer drugs for chemotherapy, has four products in shortage. Drugmaker Fresenius Kabi said the estimated resupply date is early February, according to the ASHP.

12 HOURS AGO