Habersham County, GA

accesswdun.com

Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop

A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
GAINESVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

5 Year-old Killed in Wreck, Rockmart Woman Jailed

According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports,...
ROCKMART, GA
wbhfradio.org

Bartow Fire and Emergency Services Respond Several Vehicle Fires

Shoppers and gym goers were surprised by a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Highway 41 Saturday. According to Bartow Fire and Emergency Services reports, the fire occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. near Planet Fitness and Ingles. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 839 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville to report of a vehicle on fire. The caller advised that there was a vehicle fully involved in the parking lot, and it appeared that no one was in the car. BCFES crews arrived on scene with the City of Cartersville Fire Department. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and a BCFES Fire Investigator were called to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

