Pinehurst Community Garden & Lynne Avenue Pedestrian Path Design RFP

The Town of Los Gatos is seeking proposals from experienced landscape architectural firms to perform preliminary design services for the Pinehurst Community Garden and Lynne Avenue Pedestrian Path Design. The Town envisions working on these two projects simultaneously to create a neighborhood-friendly and accessible public space. Proposals are due February...
Silicon Valley Clean Energy Electric Showcase Awards – Applications Open Until March 6

If you have recently installed an efficient electric appliance in your home or office, you could win up to $10,000!. Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) is looking for community members that have started to replace gas, or old, inefficient, electric technologies with new, efficient, electric versions. Using clean electricity instead of fossil fuels in buildings reduces local air pollution, improves public health and is necessary to fight climate change.

