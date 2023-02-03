Read full article on original website
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
Lincoln man ticketed after firing gun into apartment floor, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was cited Sunday after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., a caller reported hearing a “loud pop” at her apartment near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. The caller said she also noticed...
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
An animal clinic in Lincoln partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, putting together a way to remember a pet and help the environment at the same time.
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
Guard Assaulted By Inmate At Reception And Treatment Center
A Department of Corrections staff member suffered a broken nose after being punched in the face by an inmate on Saturday afternoon. The assault happened at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. A department spokesperson says the staff member was escorting the inmate from a holding cell to the...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
Omaha Police make arrest, continue investigating catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is tackling catalytic converter thefts in the metro. According to Omaha Police, over the last several months their department worked with Lincoln Police and other surrounding jurisdictions and identified a group of people who are allegedly responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.
Omaha man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in woman’s death at November party
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Formal charges have been filed for the three people arrested in connection with a November shooting at a party that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured seven other people. No bond was allowed for Imhotep Davis who had his preliminary hearing Monday. Douglas County Judge Craig...
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, on Friday for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 26-year-old Summer Brooke French, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for...
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several first responders rescued a man who was trapped in an icy pond in Otoe County for nearly 45 minutes on Sunday. Syracuse Rescue Service Chief Tim Wilson said they got a report of a man who fell though the ice around 4:30 p.m. The rescue service, along with Syracuse Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a farm pond near Syracuse.
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
