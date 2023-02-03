ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID cases down, deaths still rise as CDC puts zero PA counties at high community level

By Jackie Starkey
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pnomp_0kbinFKs00

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise in Pennsylvania, according to the latest data from state health officials, even as cases and other metrics decline.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 158 new COVID deaths Feb. 1. Those were reported during the period from Jan. 25 to 31.

It is at least the second week in a row deaths have risen, with 134 causalities reported for the prior week. Since the onset of the pandemic, 49,791 individuals in the commonwealth have died from the virus.

New reported cases have fallen, however. The health department counted 10,049 in the latest reporting week, compared to 10,651 the week prior .

Those cases counts are incomplete as they do not include positive test results from at-home kits or those not reported to health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates as of Friday, cases, deaths and hospitalizations are trending down across the nation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the commonwealth have also fallen slightly. The department of health reports 1,214 patients hospitalized as of its Feb. 1 census, down from 1,258 the week prior.

The number in adult intensive care units fell from 162 to 157, and 75 are on ventilators.

Just 18.1% of Pennsylvanians got the bivalent COVID shot. These counties have lowest rate

COVID-19 community levels

For the first time in several months, the CDC indicates no Pennsylvania counties are at a high community level as of Friday.

Last week, Pike County was considered at high, but it has fallen to medium as of the Thursday update.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPgyp_0kbinFKs00
This map of Pennsylvania from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-19 community levels by county as of Feb. 3, 2023. The yellow are at medium and the green at low. This week, no counties are at high, which would be noted in orange. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In areas at high, the CDC recommends masking in public, indoor places. At medium, those at greater risk of severe COVID-19 should consider masking and other measures.

Across the state, the number of counties at medium has inched up, however, going from 26 to 30, while 37 remain at low.

The community levels are calculated weekly on Thursdays for all U.S. counties and are based on new cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 individuals (seven-day totals) and the percent of COVID-occupied and staffed hospital beds (a seven-day average).

COVID-19 in Centre County

Centre County remains at a low community level as of Friday. One contiguous county, Union, is at medium.

According to CDC data, 114 new cases were reported in Centre County for the week ending Feb. 1, with a case rate of 70.2 per 100,000 individuals.

The positivity rate is up slightly at 12.57%. It is important to note that like new cases counts, this rate is an undercount and does not include all positive tests.

As of Friday, Mount Nittany Health was reporting 10 COVID hospitalizations , down from 11 at the end of January. Those patients range in age from 22 to 95, and one is in the ICU.

The bivalent booster is available to most individuals and offers protection against more recent omicron strains of the coronavirus. Pennsylvania’s uptake of the updated booster has been slow , with slightly more than 18% of the population age 5 and older having received it.

To find a shot near you, visit vaccines.gov or talk to your health care provider.

Comments / 14

Joe Albert
2d ago

Covid 19 going around next century and of couples of yes so federal government agencies make money off insurance companies

Reply
2
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Resuming Medicaid case checks confronts 3.6M in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — The federal government's pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don't know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy organizations who do outreach to the poor. That could mean people — parents of school-age children, for instance — find out they have no coverage when they go to fill a prescription...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages

A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Cancer risk in western Pennsylvania lowered after EPA warning

(The Center Square) – After warning of a greater cancer risk for some Butler County residents, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a public meeting to explain how the risk has been lowered. Ethylene Oxide (EtO) is a colorless, odorless, flammable gas used to sterilize medical devices and equipment that kills bacteria and other germs. Long-term exposure in the air can also raise the risk of developing cancer. In a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PA Revenues Lagging, Governor’s Office Expects More Declines

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting… Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5%, behind projections, according to newly released state data. The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
7K+
Followers
202
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy