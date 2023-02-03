Read full article on original website
Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this event. Stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and become familiar with the work of Lamont...
Five decades of soul on the slopes: National Brotherhood of Skiers returns to Vail for milestone summit
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its annual Black Summit this week, bringing more than 1,200 predominantly Black skiers and snowboarders from around the country to Vail for competitions, parties, fundraising efforts and world-class skiing. It is a milestone that founder Ben Finley, 84, said...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Imagining an outdoors for everyone: How organizations in Eagle County and around the country are increasing the accessibility and diversity of outdoor recreation
On Saturday, the National Brotherhood of Skiers is arriving in Vail to celebrate its annual Summit through Feb. 11. The organization started in the 1970s with 13 national founding clubs and a mission of creating a community and exposing people of color to winter sports and the vast outdoors. Now, 50 years after its first summit, with 57 clubs around the country, the organization is still building toward these goals and continuing to raise participation in the sport.
Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’
What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org. Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities...
Eagle County officials call frequent Glenwood Canyon closures ‘unacceptable’
The Eagle County commissioners Monday talked about what, if anything, can be done when Interstate 70 closes through Glenwood Canyon. The options aren’t great. 197: Road-closing crashes the past two years in Glenwood Canyon. 70: Of those crashes were caused by heavy trucks. Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney last week was...
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
Wounded veterans and their families learn lessons on and off the slopes in Vail
Sometimes you have to do hard things. For Jacob Sevy, a Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, he knows that statement all too well. Sevy is one of 17 wounded veterans taking part in the annual Winter Family Program put on by the Vail Veterans Program, a nonprofit that was founded in 2004 and brings military wounded and their families to Vail for healing and connection.
Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture
When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
Peking Acrobats bring gravity-defying act to Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 8
When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $48, or $32 for children 12 and younger and students; a four-pack option is available for $134. The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobats with lively performances that push the limits of human ability and defy gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Since 1986, The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows, including Nickelodeon, as well as having company members featured in hit films including the “Ocean’s Eleven” series.
School Views: The science behind the snow day
Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley
Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
Soul on Snow brings in Ne-Yo, Mix Master Mike and DJ Logic to Vail
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week for its annual summit and to celebrate 50 years of Soul on the Slopes. The nonprofit organization, which was started by Ben Finley and Art Clay, hosted their first summit in 1973 and have grown to include ski clubs from all over who descend upon different ski areas each winter. Vail has played host to the National Brotherhood of skiers in the past, including one of the largest gatherings in 1993 with around 6,000 members in attendance.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Computer scientist Brent Seales joins Vail Symposium on Feb. 9
What: Reading the Invisible Library: Virtual Unwrapping and the Scroll from En-Gedi. When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. Indecipherable for two millennia, ancient scrolls buried in volcanic ash are...
Grammy award winner Sarah Jarosz comes to the Vilar in Beaver Creek
Even at a young age, Sarah Jarosz knew she’d have a career in music. “There was never a time where I considered doing anything else with my life because it was just what I loved for as long as I can remember. I’m very grateful for everything that has happened so far,” Jarosz said.
