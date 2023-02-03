ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Norton: Rising above the noise

Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers

On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Imagining an outdoors for everyone: How organizations in Eagle County and around the country are increasing the accessibility and diversity of outdoor recreation

On Saturday, the National Brotherhood of Skiers is arriving in Vail to celebrate its annual Summit through Feb. 11. The organization started in the 1970s with 13 national founding clubs and a mission of creating a community and exposing people of color to winter sports and the vast outdoors. Now, 50 years after its first summit, with 57 clubs around the country, the organization is still building toward these goals and continuing to raise participation in the sport.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’

What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org. Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Wounded veterans and their families learn lessons on and off the slopes in Vail

Sometimes you have to do hard things. For Jacob Sevy, a Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, he knows that statement all too well. Sevy is one of 17 wounded veterans taking part in the annual Winter Family Program put on by the Vail Veterans Program, a nonprofit that was founded in 2004 and brings military wounded and their families to Vail for healing and connection.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture

When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Peking Acrobats bring gravity-defying act to Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 8

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $48, or $32 for children 12 and younger and students; a four-pack option is available for $134. The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobats with lively performances that push the limits of human ability and defy gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Since 1986, The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows, including Nickelodeon, as well as having company members featured in hit films including the “Ocean’s Eleven” series.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: The science behind the snow day

Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley

Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Soul on Snow brings in Ne-Yo, Mix Master Mike and DJ Logic to Vail

The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week for its annual summit and to celebrate 50 years of Soul on the Slopes. The nonprofit organization, which was started by Ben Finley and Art Clay, hosted their first summit in 1973 and have grown to include ski clubs from all over who descend upon different ski areas each winter. Vail has played host to the National Brotherhood of skiers in the past, including one of the largest gatherings in 1993 with around 6,000 members in attendance.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose

Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Computer scientist Brent Seales joins Vail Symposium on Feb. 9

What: Reading the Invisible Library: Virtual Unwrapping and the Scroll from En-Gedi. When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m. More information: Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the program. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. Indecipherable for two millennia, ancient scrolls buried in volcanic ash are...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

