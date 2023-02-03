ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

The Ice Cream Corner to Open in Wilson, Early Spring

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago
Local radio personality Larry Steinhouse is currently in the process of breathing new life into a small building at 2300 Butler St in Wilson Borough just outside Easton, which will be reborn as The Ice Cream Corner by Apr 1, according to an article on Lehigh Valley Live .

Steinhouse did not immediately return What Now Philadelphia ’s request for comment.

Steinhouse – a talk show host with CBS Radio, author of Money Hacks , and CEO behind financial literacy website Investor Schooling – has been teasing The Ice Cream Corner on an official Facebook page for the business since early this year, with notable highlights including a photo of the gutted space on Jan 17 , one that says the shop will probably “carry 12 flavors of hard ice cream” due to its size, and several more that suggest if the page reaches 2,000 likes by opening day, everyone will get free ice cream (as of press time, the page currently sits at 713 likes).

If you live in the area and want to boost those numbers towards a free scoop, you can check out The Ice Cream Corner’s Facebook page here .



