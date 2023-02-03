Read full article on original website
Tennessee board suspends licenses of two EMTs who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
Two emergency medical technicians have had their licenses suspended after a Tennessee regulatory board found that they failed to give medical attention to Tyre Nichols for nearly 20 minutes as he laid on the ground after being beaten by five officers. The state’s Emergency Medical Services Board unanimously voted on Friday to suspend the licenses…
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
State board suspends two Memphis EMTs after Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two Memphis Fire Department EMTs who were fired for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police had their licenses suspended Friday. The Emergency Medical Services Board called an emergency meeting in Nashville to rule on license suspensions for EMT Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long. Sandridge […]
localmemphis.com
'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
mymix1041.com
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MPD: Shooter admits firing pistol, killing man, claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County court records report a Memphis man claimed self-defense after the pistol he fired multiple times struck and killed a man outside an apartment in Whitehaven. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, is charged with voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to police he shot and killed a man...
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
Barber Shot Fatally While Cutting Hair: Police
A barber who had just became a father for the second time was shot dead while cutting hair last weekend, according to police in Tennessee. Darwin Hill, 29, was on a house call in southeast Memphis when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Detectives said Hill and a woman had …
Former Memphis mayor Willie Herenton announces bid for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former mayor of Memphis Willie Herenton is throwing his hat into the ring — again. Herenton has announced his candidacy for Memphis mayor on Monday through his Facebook page. In his announcement video, 82-year-old Herenton said Memphis is in "a crisis" and "needs a proven leader."
