Texas State

orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Adds 570,000 to Affordable Health Care Plans, Leading All States in Newly Insured

Texas is cutting into its uninsured problem with nearly 570,000 new signups for affordable health plans for 2023 — a nation-leading growth rate for the third straight year. The newly insured pushed Texas over the 2.4 million mark for residents seeking coverage on HealthCare.gov during the open enrollment period that ended Jan. 15, according to federal data.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott. “Congress recently passed legislation to establish February 2023 as...
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos

AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Breckenridge Texan

Petroleum analyst: Sudden drop in oil prices shows up at pump

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Contreras, Sepulveda appointed to TTI advisory council

PHARR, Texas – Rio Grande Valley lawmakers have praised the appointment of two regional leaders to the The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) Advisory Council. TTI is an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System. For 70 years, the agency has addressed complex transportation challenges and opportunities with innovation, objectivity and unmatched technical expertise. TTI’s Advisory Council comprises high-level transportation and business professionals from across the state of Texas and from every sector of the transportation world.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CW33

Texas is one of the 10 states that spend the most money on engagement rings: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time to pop the question to your significant other and you really only need two things to make it happen, love and an engagement ring. Friday, February 3 was National Wedding Ring Day! “National Wedding Ring Day is important because it gives couples a chance to reunite and fall in love again. This has proved to help solidify marriage commitment and foster longevity,” National Today said.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Advocates and state lawmakers call for an end harmful restraining of children

Texas legislators filed bipartisan bills to prohibit physical, chemical and mechanical restraints of children under the age of 10 by school security personnel. If passed, House Bill 459 — also known as the “No Kids in Cuffs” bill — would prevent restraints on students unless they present a harm to themselves or others. There are companion bills that address other forms of harmful restraint practices.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

State Representative wants to replace the STAAR Test

TEXAS, USA — After past efforts have failed to replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test or eliminate it from public schools, a Republican is trying again this legislative session. State Representative Matt Shaheen, whose district covers the western part of Colling County, filed legislation...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
GALVESTON, TX

