orangeandbluepress.com
Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Adds 570,000 to Affordable Health Care Plans, Leading All States in Newly Insured
Texas is cutting into its uninsured problem with nearly 570,000 new signups for affordable health plans for 2023 — a nation-leading growth rate for the third straight year. The newly insured pushed Texas over the 2.4 million mark for residents seeking coverage on HealthCare.gov during the open enrollment period that ended Jan. 15, according to federal data.
KRGV
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott. “Congress recently passed legislation to establish February 2023 as...
Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools
In December, legislators killed a controversial tax abatement program known as Chapter 313, but its effects will last decades.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
AUSTIN, Texas – Advocates for legalizing casinos in Texas unveiled new legislation Friday that makes a stronger effort to partner with horse-racing operators throughout the state — a retooled approach after their 2021 push came up short. State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed House Joint Resolution 97, which would let voters decide in the […] The post Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
Petroleum analyst: Sudden drop in oil prices shows up at pump
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
riograndeguardian.com
Contreras, Sepulveda appointed to TTI advisory council
PHARR, Texas – Rio Grande Valley lawmakers have praised the appointment of two regional leaders to the The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) Advisory Council. TTI is an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System. For 70 years, the agency has addressed complex transportation challenges and opportunities with innovation, objectivity and unmatched technical expertise. TTI’s Advisory Council comprises high-level transportation and business professionals from across the state of Texas and from every sector of the transportation world.
ecowatch.com
Texas LNG Plant’s Carbon Capture Proposal Slammed as ‘Greenwash’ and ‘Band-Aid on a Bullet Hole’
The proposed Rio Grande LNG export facility near Port Isabel, Texas, would pollute their community and local environment, hurt the local shrimping and tourism industries, and exacerbate climate change, community advocates say. “This is a poor community, yes. We’re not saying we don’t need jobs,” said Dina Nuñez, of Vecinos...
Texans have a 'Move Over/Slow Down' law to protect others, but many drivers aren't abiding by it
AUSTIN, Texas — Every six days, a tow truck driver is killed in the United States, according to AAA. Laws like the "Move Over/Slow Down" law are in place to prevent a tragedy. However, many people don’t know they exist or simply ignore them. Tasha Mora, co-owner of...
US-Mexico border security: The impact of the fentanyl crisis here in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border security and the growing problem of deadly and addictive drugs like fentanyl are high item concerns for Texas politicians. When an officer uncovers drugs being smuggled in during a traffic stop, more than ever, they are having to take extra measures to protect their own lives.
KSAT 12
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
wtaw.com
Local Reaction To A Call To Waive Penalties And Fees For Late Property Tax Payments
The Texas agriculture commissioner issued a news release calling on property tax collecting entities to waive penalties and interest for those who were not able to make payments by Tuesday’s deadline. Sid Miller made the request due to the current winter storm. Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says...
Texas is one of the 10 states that spend the most money on engagement rings: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time to pop the question to your significant other and you really only need two things to make it happen, love and an engagement ring. Friday, February 3 was National Wedding Ring Day! “National Wedding Ring Day is important because it gives couples a chance to reunite and fall in love again. This has proved to help solidify marriage commitment and foster longevity,” National Today said.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
tpr.org
Advocates and state lawmakers call for an end harmful restraining of children
Texas legislators filed bipartisan bills to prohibit physical, chemical and mechanical restraints of children under the age of 10 by school security personnel. If passed, House Bill 459 — also known as the “No Kids in Cuffs” bill — would prevent restraints on students unless they present a harm to themselves or others. There are companion bills that address other forms of harmful restraint practices.
myfoxzone.com
State Representative wants to replace the STAAR Test
TEXAS, USA — After past efforts have failed to replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test or eliminate it from public schools, a Republican is trying again this legislative session. State Representative Matt Shaheen, whose district covers the western part of Colling County, filed legislation...
Local state representative seeks to expand parking privileges for veterans
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Erin Gamez is seeking to expand and make veteran parking privileges more accessible. “We’ve always trusted our veterans to, to fight for us on the front lines, I know we can trust our veterans to make a good call on whether or not they have a disability that qualifies […]
This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
