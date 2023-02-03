Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Explorer Stumbles into Two Unknown Creatures in Miles Long Tunnel System
Two pairs of glowing eyes send him running.
a-z-animals.com
What Was the First Word Ever?
Every species in the world has created some way to communicate with each other. Humans are the only type of being on earth capable of spoken language. Since the existence of humans, we have found ways to communicate, whether through movement sounds or even drawings. Communication is essential to the...
‘Better than finding gold’: towers’ remains may rewrite history of English civil war
Archaeologists say finding medieval gatehouse at Coleshill was ‘real shock’ and ‘highlight of our careers’
Bill Maher Warns the Woke Revolution About Trying to ‘Reinvent’ the Nature of Human Beings (Video)
The ”Real Time“ host says the problem with some ideologies in the U.S. ”is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it“. Bill Maher is concerned that the “woke revolution” isn’t looking at the big picture of how it could all play out in history, saying that the movement needs “to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings.”
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
theodysseyonline.com
The Mystery of Soul Mates, Twin Flames, and Kindred Spirits.
This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.
maloriesadventures.com
How to Use Crystals for Your Spiritual Needs
Many people believe that tools are not essential for spiritual practices. After all, you only need your body, mind, and intuition to change your life or reality. However, some people use tools to direct their energy and hone their intentions. Remember, some objects can be handy. This belief is especially true if the material came from the earth, like crystals and plants. The important part is that you feel comfortable and at ease with your spiritual practice. So, if you feel like you need a tool to help you focus, here is how to use crystals for your spiritual needs.
This Bizarre "Fallen Angel" Statue Was Recently Unearthed in Russian Mine
The miners said it was emitting some kind of energy...
Top 10 books about family secrets | Jyoti Patel
Lies told and truths hidden give compelling life to fiction and memoir by authors from Maggie O’Farrell to Ocean Vuong and Claire Keegan
Reconstruction of Nabataean woman to help understanding of ancient civilisation
What is believed to be the first known reconstruction of an ancient Nabataean woman’s face will be displayed in Saudi Arabia after years of work from archaeologists, anthropologists and academics.The remains of the woman, known as Hinat, were found in a tomb on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hegra – she was thought to have died around the first century BC.Archaeologists, anthropologists, forensic reconstruction experts and a 3D sculptor were all involved in the process – after a 3D reconstruction was completed and validated in July 2020, work began on making molds to produce a silicon bust of...
Exploring the Unknown: A Look at the Mysterious Histories and Details of Some Mysterious Books
The concept of cursed books has long fascinated readers and scholars alike. These tomes are believed to be infused with some sort of supernatural power or malevolent energy, often causing misfortune or even death to those who read them. Some of the most famous cursed books in history include the infamous "Necronomicon," a work of fiction created by horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, and the "Book of the Dead," an ancient Egyptian funerary text.
Indigenous Folklore Tells of the Raven Mocker Who Steals Time From the Dying
They devour the hearts of their victims without leaving a trace.
5 new books to read this week
Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
bookriot.com
Book Recommendations for the Soldiers, Poets, and Kings Out There
There’s a new viral personality quiz on TikTok that asks are you a poet, a soldier, or a king? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, a Uquiz based on The Oh Hellos “Soldier, Poet, King” song has been all the rage on TikTok lately. Over a series of 20 questions that ask what duty is to you, what the home waiting for you has, the obligatory pick-a-quote about love, and what anger feels like to you, the quiz then assigns you a role: the poet, the soldier, or the king. It’s not about your hobbies, but the way you see the world and your role in it.
King Nebuchadnezzar's Legacy: The Hanging Gardens of Babylon
King Nebuchadnezzar II was one of the greatest rulers of the ancient city of Babylon, a thriving metropolis located in present-day Iraq. During his 43-year reign, he transformed Babylon into one of the most powerful and prosperous cities in the world, and his legacy continues to influence our understanding of the ancient world. One of his most enduring legacies is the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, a magnificent feat of engineering, horticulture, and design.
exemplore.com
Famous Edinburgh Castle Ghosts and Hauntings
Many old castles are haunted, and Edinburgh Castle is no exception. The castle found itself under attack on as many as 23 occasions, so it's no surprise that the spirits surrounding this place make themselves known from time to time. Let's unravel some of the most common ghost sightings at...
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone review – a timely corrective to a shifting narrative
In many ways, writes historian Dan Stone, “we have failed unflinchingly to face the terrible reality of the Holocaust”. His remarkable book offers both a narrative overview and an analysis of the events, challenging many common assumptions and often returning to how this terrible history remains “unfinished”.
bookriot.com
12 Transitional Chapter Books
Below are the best transitional chapter books I have found in the last year. As neither an elementary school teacher nor a librarian, I found this category a little hard to define clearly. Of course, teachers and librarians may also run into this problem, but I imagine their greater experience in this area might make it easier for them to give a definition.
What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?
I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Haunting Story Of How Sylvia Plath Died And The Tragic Events That Led Up To It
Sylvia Plath died by suicide at the age of 30 on February 11, 1963, following a barrage of literary rejections and her husband's infidelity. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. On a frigid night during one of the coldest winters...
Comments / 0