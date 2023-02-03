Read full article on original website
Chillicothe’s Weekend Police Report
The report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Friday – Sunday includes 223 calls for service. Officers responded to reports of theft, domestic disturbances, well being checks, and parking complaints. Friday,. 10:07 a.m., Officers took a report of an assault between two juveniles. 11:26 a.m., Officers arrested a 46-year-old...
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.
Wind Stirs Embers, Spreads Fire
A brush fire Sunday afternoon on LIV 238 summoned Chillicothe Firefighters. The call came in at about 4:55 pm and the fire department arrived in about 5 minutes. The owner reported she attempted to burn a brush pile near her pond and the embers caught tall grasses and dead tree limbs on fire. The fire department used about 50 gallons of water to put out the fire. They were on the scene for about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Winnetonka Girls Wrestling Tournament Results For Chillicothe
2023 Winnetonka Girls Tournament results for the Chillicothe Lady Hornets. Yoo Lee (18-2) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Yoo Lee (CHILLICOTHE) 18-2 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Yoo Lee (CHILLICOTHE) 18-2 won by fall over Jenna Gray (CAMERON) 10-11 (Fall 1:34)...
Benton Takes Down The Chillicothe Boys 52-39
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team dropped its game to Benton on Friday night 52-39. The Cardinals slowed the game down a ton in the first half and controlled the tempo for most of the ball game. Benton took a 21-16 lead into the halftime break and Chillicothe came...
