A brush fire Sunday afternoon on LIV 238 summoned Chillicothe Firefighters. The call came in at about 4:55 pm and the fire department arrived in about 5 minutes. The owner reported she attempted to burn a brush pile near her pond and the embers caught tall grasses and dead tree limbs on fire. The fire department used about 50 gallons of water to put out the fire. They were on the scene for about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO