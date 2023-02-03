ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

5-star 2025 EDGE rusher gives Gators perfect score after visit

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0kbil0Fe00

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have switched gears after the passing of national signing day for the 2023 cycle, and now Billy Napier and Co. turn their attention to the next classes in an effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue.

Among those on the Gators’ radar is five-star EDGE rusher Jared Smith out of Birmingham (Alabama) Spain Park, who recently paid a visit to the Swamp and came away very impressed. The 6-foot-6-inch, 230-pound recruit attended the program’s Junior Day last weekend and offered the following to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman his first face-to-face with the Gators’ staff.

“I was wondering about things like how the scheme works, how I would fit in, but I loved it as soon as I got down here. The people, the atmosphere, they care about academics more than being on the field. Those were some of the things I loved the most. I got to tour the campus, buildings, stadiums. The stadium was nice. They have a really nice field and locker room.

“On a scale of 1-to-10 I think the visit was a 10. I just like the people, just the coaches. The coaches really stood out. How they are all really connected, and how connected they are with your teachers and tutors. They are on you about your grades. With Coach Napier, we had a long discussion about the Hawkins Center where the tutors are. He got done telling me how they are top five in the country as far as academics. That’s great.”

Spearheading the young student-athlete’s recruitment is outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, who has been the main point of contact and has spent significant time with Smith.

“Coach Peterson keeps it straightforward and he’s a really good man.”

Smith is rated at five stars and ranked No. 4 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus rates him as a four-star recruit and has him at Nos. 5 and 2, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Georgia Bulldogs out in front for his services with a 40.4% chance of landing him, while the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers and Gators follow at 18.5%, 15.9% and 13.2%, respectively.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll. A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54. Previous Coverage: Gators...
KNOXVILLE, TN
News4Jax.com

2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has confirmed the identities of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Northwest Gainesville early on Thursday morning. Officers say Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD asks public for help in identifying person in the area of last night’s double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who was in the area of last night’s double homicide. Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. You can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy