5-star 2025 EDGE rusher gives Gators perfect score after visit

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have switched gears after the passing of national signing day for the 2023 cycle, and now Billy Napier and Co. turn their attention to the next classes in an effort to restore glory to the Orange and Blue.

Among those on the Gators’ radar is five-star EDGE rusher Jared Smith out of Birmingham (Alabama) Spain Park, who recently paid a visit to the Swamp and came away very impressed. The 6-foot-6-inch, 230-pound recruit attended the program’s Junior Day last weekend and offered the following to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman his first face-to-face with the Gators’ staff.

“I was wondering about things like how the scheme works, how I would fit in, but I loved it as soon as I got down here. The people, the atmosphere, they care about academics more than being on the field. Those were some of the things I loved the most. I got to tour the campus, buildings, stadiums. The stadium was nice. They have a really nice field and locker room.

“On a scale of 1-to-10 I think the visit was a 10. I just like the people, just the coaches. The coaches really stood out. How they are all really connected, and how connected they are with your teachers and tutors. They are on you about your grades. With Coach Napier, we had a long discussion about the Hawkins Center where the tutors are. He got done telling me how they are top five in the country as far as academics. That’s great.”

Spearheading the young student-athlete’s recruitment is outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, who has been the main point of contact and has spent significant time with Smith.

“Coach Peterson keeps it straightforward and he’s a really good man.”

Smith is rated at five stars and ranked No. 4 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus rates him as a four-star recruit and has him at Nos. 5 and 2, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Georgia Bulldogs out in front for his services with a 40.4% chance of landing him, while the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers and Gators follow at 18.5%, 15.9% and 13.2%, respectively.

